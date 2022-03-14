Schools and nursery settings in the Highlands closed due to Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Schools and nursery settings in the Highlands closed due to Covid

By Louise Glen
March 14, 2022, 10:35 am
Highland Council
Highland Council

Rising Covid case numbers in the Highlands are impacting on schools and nurseries.

Kyleakin Primary School on Skye, Tarradale Primary School and Nursery in Muir of Ord and Tongue Primary School’s nursery in Sutherland are closed for today.

Highland Council said all three settings were closed due to Covid.

Kyleakin Primary School nursery, Isle of Skye – Closed Covid-19 related

Tarradale Primary and Nursery, Muir of Ord – Closed Covid-19 related

Tongue Primary Nursery, Sutherland – Partially closed, nursery closed Covid-19 related

On Tarradale Primary School’s Facebook page, a post apologised for the disruption to families.

Good afternoon. Unfortunately due to impossible numbers of staff currently with co vid I am unable to open the school …

Posted by Tarradale Primary School on Sunday, 13 March 2022

It read: “Unfortunately due to impossible numbers of staff currently with Covid I am unable to open the school or nursery tomorrow.

“I am currently looking for solutions for Tuesday and beyond and will email and update you as soon as I possibly can.”

269 school pupils are affected by the closure and a further 42 nursery children.

 

