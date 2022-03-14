Schools and nursery settings in the Highlands closed due to Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rising Covid case numbers in the Highlands are impacting on schools and nurseries.

Kyleakin Primary School on Skye, Tarradale Primary School and Nursery in Muir of Ord and Tongue Primary School’s nursery in Sutherland are closed for today.

Highland Council said all three settings were closed due to Covid.

On Tarradale Primary School’s Facebook page, a post apologised for the disruption to families.

It read: “Unfortunately due to impossible numbers of staff currently with Covid I am unable to open the school or nursery tomorrow.

“I am currently looking for solutions for Tuesday and beyond and will email and update you as soon as I possibly can.”

269 school pupils are affected by the closure and a further 42 nursery children.