‘The most amazing I have ever seen’: Aurora images light up Scottish social media

As the stunning green ribbons of the Northern Lights glowed in the sky over the north of Scotland last night, keen photographers picked up their cameras.

The aurora borealis has appeared in the area several times over the past few months, but this most recent display has been described online as more intense and spectacular than any other.

Among the picture-takers was healthcare assistance Wendy Sutherland, who took the picture at the top of this page while visiting Watten Loch near Thrumster.

Social media predictably attracted some of the most eye-catching images, and we have brought together a few of the best below.

Some Northern Lights over school last night – another reason why the schools location on the Moray Firth is so brilliant! A little bit of magic to end the week 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lKtc5Y12rb — Gordonstoun (@gordonstoun) March 14, 2022

What are the Northern Lights?

Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

The charged particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops, which is why they are less common the closer you get to the equator.

Aurora Borealis is the name given to this phenomenon in the north – the equivalent in the southern hemisphere is called the Aurora Australis.