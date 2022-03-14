‘The most amazing I have ever seen’: Aurora images light up Scottish social media

As the stunning green ribbons of the Northern Lights glowed in the sky over the north of Scotland last night, keen photographers picked up their cameras.
The aurora borealis has appeared in the area several times over the past few months, but this most recent display has been described online as more intense and spectacular than any other.
Among the picture-takers was healthcare assistance Wendy Sutherland, who took the picture at the top of this page while visiting Watten Loch near Thrumster.
Social media predictably attracted some of the most eye-catching images, and we have brought together a few of the best below.
#NorthernLights over #Forres, #Moray, #Scotland ✨#Aurora pic.twitter.com/Q310Bsj6qg
— Catherine Gemmell (@cathgem2000) March 14, 2022
An incredible evening spent at the WDC Scottish Dolphin Centre, Spey Bay, watching the Northern Lights. #aurora #auroraborealis #mirriedancers #northernlights pic.twitter.com/AqPYT8uMTs
— Mountains of Scotland (@mtnsofscotland) March 14, 2022
Some Northern Lights over school last night – another reason why the schools location on the Moray Firth is so brilliant! A little bit of magic to end the week 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lKtc5Y12rb
— Gordonstoun (@gordonstoun) March 14, 2022
Fantastic aurora display over Sutherland Sunday night. IPhone shots as no time to grab the R5…#Aurora #ScotlandIsNow #shotoniphone #stormhour #loveukweather @metoffice pic.twitter.com/EZKCzY0hHj
— Tony Bridge Photography (@TonyBridgePhot1) March 14, 2022
Tonight's show, is the most amazing I have ever seen. Bright green with the naked eye.#Aurora #Auroraborealis #northernlights #discovercullen #morayspeyside #nurtureinscotland #visitscotland #scotland pic.twitter.com/lBUvJ5CNAh
— David McCubbin (@DavidMcCubbin77) March 14, 2022
From Caithness 🤩🤩#Aurora #northernlights #caithness #merrydancers pic.twitter.com/64HSivu1QP
— Spellbound Caithness (@kerryspellboun1) March 14, 2022
Aurora out right now in Thurso
Amazing 💙#NorthernLights #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/0jOlJOySZ8
— James A Mcvean (@JamesAmcvean) March 14, 2022
We have just sat watching this most incredible free lightshow. Bright green to the naked eye.https://t.co/U4Dhq5fBf4 #Aurora #Auroraborealis #northernlights #nightsky #starrynight #cullen #discovercullen #morayspeyside #nurtureinscotland #visitscotland #scotland pic.twitter.com/ctjtegpl0i
— discovercullen.com (@discovercullen) March 14, 2022
Amazing display over Sutherland tonight #NorthernLights #Aurora #Highlands #Scotland pic.twitter.com/D5dvggPcKC
— Karen Gibson-Hylands 🏴🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@KarenMGibson) March 14, 2022
What are the Northern Lights?
Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.
The charged particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops, which is why they are less common the closer you get to the equator.
Aurora Borealis is the name given to this phenomenon in the north – the equivalent in the southern hemisphere is called the Aurora Australis.