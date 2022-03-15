Concerns growing for missing North Kessock 17-year-old Scott Shearer three days after disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Concerns growing for missing North Kessock 17-year-old Scott Shearer three days after disappearance

By Craig Munro
March 15, 2022, 1:14 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 1:34 pm
Scott Shearer
North Kessock teenager Scott Shearer.

Extensive inquiries are being carried out in the search for missing 17-year-old Scott Shearer, who was last seen on Saturday.

Launching an appeal, police said the North Kessock teenager had gone missing before but “concern is growing” due to the length of time since his disappearance.

The last sighting of him was around 10.30pm on March 12 in his home area.

He is known to visit Inverness and Caithness, as he has friends and family who live there.

Police checking CCTV for Scott Shearer

Scott is white and around 5ft 8in, with a slim build and short dark hair.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing jogging trousers that were grey or black, with a light red jacket and a baseball cap.

Officers are speaking to his friends and family, and checking relevant CCTV footage to try and gain more information that could lead to Scott.

Anybody who believes they have seen him, or who may be able to provide more details about his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 and quote the incident number 4146 of March 12.

