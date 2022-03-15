Concerns growing for missing North Kessock 17-year-old Scott Shearer three days after disappearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Extensive inquiries are being carried out in the search for missing 17-year-old Scott Shearer, who was last seen on Saturday.

Launching an appeal, police said the North Kessock teenager had gone missing before but “concern is growing” due to the length of time since his disappearance.

The last sighting of him was around 10.30pm on March 12 in his home area.

He is known to visit Inverness and Caithness, as he has friends and family who live there.

Police checking CCTV for Scott Shearer

Scott is white and around 5ft 8in, with a slim build and short dark hair.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing jogging trousers that were grey or black, with a light red jacket and a baseball cap.

Officers are speaking to his friends and family, and checking relevant CCTV footage to try and gain more information that could lead to Scott.

Anybody who believes they have seen him, or who may be able to provide more details about his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 and quote the incident number 4146 of March 12.