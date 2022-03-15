Following the footsteps of Adele: Fort William singer to perform at prestigious music industry showcase in USA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Following the footsteps of Adele: Fort William singer to perform at prestigious music industry showcase in USA

By Louise Glen
March 15, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 2:41 pm
Keir Gibson is all set to take to the stage in the USA.
A singer from Fort William who is already a hit with his home crowd is setting out to make a mark in the USA.

Keir Gibson, 20, will be performing at the highly respected Musexpo Creative Summit 2022 in Burbank, California on March 20.

Following in the footsteps of artists such as Adele, Muse, Keane, Jessie J, Coldplay and Lily Allen, he is being given the opportunity of being heard by music promoters A&R Worldwide.

Singer and songwriter Gibson has released two singles Eyes Wide Shut and Hollow.

Hollow had airplay on BBC Radio One with DJs Scott Mills and Molly King.

Adele is one performer who has been supported by A&R Worldwide.

Gibson will be attending Musexpo Creative Summit 2022 in partnership with creative-economy network XpoNorth.

Gibson will play as part of the opening night

The Highland artist is set to perform as part of the official opening night networking reception at the S.I.R studios in Hollywood. The event will be co-hosted by XpoNorth and A&R Worldwide.

A&R Worldwide are known for work with artists such as Adele, Muse, Keane, Jessie J, Coldplay and Lily Allen.

Fellow Highlander Sean Cousins has been managing Gibson for the past four years, and will be attending the event with him.

He said: “Keir was the first artist I ever worked with, it was a brand new thing for both of us, and it has been great to build things up together.

‘An incredible chance’

“It is very exclusive and an incredible chance for us to be in front of and network with record label executives and agencies.

<br />Keir Gibson. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“Keir has built a nice base in the UK and we would love to try open some doors in America now. You never know what might happen.”

Alex Smith, XpoNorth said: “Connecting regional talent with potential industry partners is a key part of XpoNorth’s work.

“Musexpo offers a fantastic platform for Keir and his team to access a cross-reach of leading music industry networks.

“We have a long-standing relationship with conference producers, A&R Worldwide, and are delighted to have worked in partnership with them to deliver another high-level opportunity to connect regional businesses with the international marketplace.”

