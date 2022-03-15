Following the footsteps of Adele: Fort William singer to perform at prestigious music industry showcase in USA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A singer from Fort William who is already a hit with his home crowd is setting out to make a mark in the USA.

Keir Gibson, 20, will be performing at the highly respected Musexpo Creative Summit 2022 in Burbank, California on March 20.

Following in the footsteps of artists such as Adele, Muse, Keane, Jessie J, Coldplay and Lily Allen, he is being given the opportunity of being heard by music promoters A&R Worldwide.

Singer and songwriter Gibson has released two singles Eyes Wide Shut and Hollow.

Hollow had airplay on BBC Radio One with DJs Scott Mills and Molly King.

Gibson will be attending Musexpo Creative Summit 2022 in partnership with creative-economy network XpoNorth.

Gibson will play as part of the opening night

The Highland artist is set to perform as part of the official opening night networking reception at the S.I.R studios in Hollywood. The event will be co-hosted by XpoNorth and A&R Worldwide.

Fellow Highlander Sean Cousins has been managing Gibson for the past four years, and will be attending the event with him.

He said: “Keir was the first artist I ever worked with, it was a brand new thing for both of us, and it has been great to build things up together.

‘An incredible chance’

“It is very exclusive and an incredible chance for us to be in front of and network with record label executives and agencies.

“Keir has built a nice base in the UK and we would love to try open some doors in America now. You never know what might happen.”

Alex Smith, XpoNorth said: “Connecting regional talent with potential industry partners is a key part of XpoNorth’s work.

“Musexpo offers a fantastic platform for Keir and his team to access a cross-reach of leading music industry networks.

“We have a long-standing relationship with conference producers, A&R Worldwide, and are delighted to have worked in partnership with them to deliver another high-level opportunity to connect regional businesses with the international marketplace.”