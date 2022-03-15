Planning permission granted for 39 new housing plots in Avoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Planning permission granted for 39 new housing plots in Avoch

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Rosehaugh Estate, Avoch. Photo by Ken MacKay.
Rosehaugh Estate, Avoch. Photo by Ken MacKay.

Highland Council’s north planning committee has granted approval for a major new housing development in Avoch.

The development by Broadland Properties includes 39 serviced housing plots on the Rosehaugh Estate.

The estate owner will also make improvements to the access road, drainage, sewer and landscape.

The original application was for 41 plots, but this was amended to provide sufficient drainage on the sloping site.

Councillors unanimously approved the application despite objections from the local community councils and five individuals.

Neighbouring communities expressed concern about road safety around the school brae, and the potential for increased traffic in the area.

However, the council’s transport planning department is happy with the proposed traffic calming measures.

During discussion, members also discussed issues around developer contributions.

These amount to £1,019 per home, which Broadland Properties will pay to the Black Isle Leisure Centre in Fortrose.

Local community councils, on the other hand, want some funding to go to the village play park at Mackay Terrace and Rose Street.

Broadland Properties has also outlined three potential play parks on the development site itself.

Chairwoman Maxine Morley-Smith raised concern about the suitability and maintenance of the planned play facilities. However, council planners said more detailed plans would come forward as the development progressed.

