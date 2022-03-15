Planning permission granted for 39 new housing plots in Avoch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council’s north planning committee has granted approval for a major new housing development in Avoch.

The development by Broadland Properties includes 39 serviced housing plots on the Rosehaugh Estate.

The estate owner will also make improvements to the access road, drainage, sewer and landscape.

The original application was for 41 plots, but this was amended to provide sufficient drainage on the sloping site.

Councillors unanimously approved the application despite objections from the local community councils and five individuals.

Neighbouring communities expressed concern about road safety around the school brae, and the potential for increased traffic in the area.

However, the council’s transport planning department is happy with the proposed traffic calming measures.

During discussion, members also discussed issues around developer contributions.

These amount to £1,019 per home, which Broadland Properties will pay to the Black Isle Leisure Centre in Fortrose.

Local community councils, on the other hand, want some funding to go to the village play park at Mackay Terrace and Rose Street.

Broadland Properties has also outlined three potential play parks on the development site itself.

Chairwoman Maxine Morley-Smith raised concern about the suitability and maintenance of the planned play facilities. However, council planners said more detailed plans would come forward as the development progressed.