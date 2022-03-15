Whalsay ferry to operate for foot passengers only during maintenance works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Whalsay ferry will operate for foot passengers only for a period of time while maintenance works are carried out at the Symbister terminal.

No vehicles will be able to take the ferry between Laxo and Symbister from 7.30pm on April 1 to 6am on April 4.

Major structural work is to be carried out on the linkspan at the terminal, but foot passengers will still be able to board the ferry using the gangway and ramp.

The last service to take vehicles to Symbister will be at 6.30pm from Laxo and the last service to take vehicles to Laxo will be at 7pm from Symbister, both on April 1.

Online bookings will also be suspended during this time period, though foot passengers are still encouraged to book in advance of sailing using the booking office.

Linkspans at various terminals across the islands are to be replaced in an ongoing programme by Shetland Islands Council. Works at Skerries and Vidlin have already been completed.