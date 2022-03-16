Ferry sailings cancelled and others on ‘amber’ alert as CalMac navigates Covid and technical issues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid protocols and technical issues are hampering ferry sailings across the west coast.

CalMac has made a number of amendments to sailings for today, Wednesday, while some services are using alternative vessels with no vehicle or disabled access.

The operator said cancelling sailings was not a decision it took lightly, and apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers,

Tobermory, Mull – Kilchoan: Due to a technical issue with MV Loch Buie, MV loch Linnhe has been redeployed to provide a lifeline service to Iona. Therefore, a passenger only charter service – Staffa Tours vessel Dun I – will operate on this route until Monday March 21.

The charter Vessel is unable to accommodate wheelchair users and there is no disability toilet on board.

It will depart from the pontoons in Tobermory and from Mingary Pier, Kilchoan and will operate daily to the published Tobermory/Kilchoan timetable.

Ardmhor, Barra – Eriskay: Due to an extension of the overhaul programme, an amended timetable will operate to provide a connection with the Castlebay – Oban service.

Departing Ardmhor – 6am, 9.15am, 11.10am and 3pm

Departing Eriskay – 6:45am, 10:10am, 1pm and 3.45pm

Oban – Coll and Tiree: Due to the cancelled sailings on Tuesday 15 there will instead be a service on Wednesday March 16. It will depart Oban at 7am, depart Coll at 10.10am, depart Tiree at 11.05am, depart Coll at 12.45pm and arrive Oban at 3.25pm.

There will also be a service to Tiree departing Oban at 12.30pm and departing Tiree at 5pm.

Oban – Colonsay – Port Askaig, Islay – Kennacraig, Islay: Service ran yesterday.

Kennacraig, Islay – Port Askaig, Islay, Kennacraig, Islay – Port Ellen, Islay: A relief vessel will operate due to MV Finlaggan’s overhaul and some crossing times will be increased by 10 minutes.

Oban – Craignure, Mull: Due to disruption elsewhere in the network, the 12.25pm from Oban and 2.25pm from Craignure have been cancelled. All other sailings are unaffected.





Lochaline – Fishnish, Mull: Customers are advised that there is a smaller vessel on this route from March 3 whilst the MV Lochinvar is away for annual overhaul.

There will be a weight limit of 38 tonnes and vehicles with large overhangs may not be able to use the vessel. If over these limits customers are advised to book and use the Oban to Craignure Service.

Berneray, North Uist – Leverburgh, Harris: Due to the ongoing technical issue with MV Loch Bhrusda all sailings on this route are cancelled.

There is limited vehicle spaces available on the Lochmaddie-Uig-Tarbert and Tarbert-Uig-Lochmaddy routes.

Mallaig – Armadale, Skye: Due to crew availability as a result of Covid protocol, the 8.40am departing Mallaig and the 9.25am departing Armadale have been cancelled. All sailings are liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

Mallaig – Small Isles: Due to crew availability, as a result of covid protocol, all sailings on this route are liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

Further information will be provided once more information is available.

Mallaig / Oban – Lochboisdale, South Uist: Due to an extension of the overhaul programme, this service is cancelled until Thursday March 31.

