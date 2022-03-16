Morvern Games and Gala gets back to business with announcement of its chieftain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The organisers of Morvern Games and Gala Week have announced it is inviting home its chieftain from across the Atlantic.

Morvern Highland Games will be held on Saturday July 16 at Knock Park in Lochaline.

Now organisers have confirmed chieftain Malcolm Laurie will return to his home parish from Edmonton in Canada for the event.

The games, part of a week-long celebration, are one of the biggest in the area and attracts visitors from across Scotland and beyond.

On behalf of the organising committee, Megan Whyte, from Lochaline, said Mr Laurie’s family links made him an ideal choice for games chieftain.

She said: “Malcolm’s strong family ties to Morvern make him an ideal choice to celebrate the reopening of the games after two years in abeyance.

“The paternal side of his family have strong links to Ardtornish Estate, with both grandparents working there. His parents Archie and Marjorie were also well-respected employees of the Raven family.

Family history with links to Morvern

“His maternal grandparents lived at Knock above the games field and his grandfather, Calum Gillies was Morvern postman for many years, a role that his wife Mary took on during his absence during the Second World War.

Mr Laurie, with his brother Robert, attended Lochaline Primary School and then on to Oban High School. Like his brother, he was a talented sportsman and athlete. He excelled as a footballer and was a trialist at Partick Thistle.

“After school Malcolm moved to Paisley serving an electrical apprenticeship,” Miss Whyte continued. “During this time he met and married, island girl Jemima Murdoch from Lochboisdale, South Uist.

“As a young family, they emigrated to Canada in 1978 and raised their two sons, Robert and Scott, in Alberta.

Group plans to buy the field at Knock

“Malcolm has recently retired and he and Jemima enjoy visits from their grandchildren, Fiona and Thomas, at their home in Edmonton.”

Mr Laurie said: “I am deeply honoured and so looking forward to seeing you all. I think July will be a very emotional time for us.”

The field at Knock has long been associated with the games, and last year the games committee began a consultation to purchase the land on behalf of the community.