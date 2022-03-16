Morvern Games and Gala gets back to business with announcement of its chieftain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morvern Games and Gala gets back to business with announcement of its chieftain

By Louise Glen
March 16, 2022, 12:20 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 1:08 pm
Portrait photo of Malcolm Laurie
Chieftain announced for Morvern Games.

The organisers of Morvern Games and Gala Week have announced it is inviting home its chieftain from across the Atlantic.

Morvern Highland Games will be held on Saturday July 16 at Knock Park in Lochaline.

Now organisers have confirmed chieftain Malcolm Laurie will return to his home parish from Edmonton in Canada for the event.

The games, part of a week-long celebration, are one of the biggest in the area and attracts visitors from across Scotland and beyond.

A pipe band walks across the field
Morvern Games announce chieftain will be Malcolm Laurie.

On behalf of the organising committee, Megan Whyte, from Lochaline, said Mr Laurie’s family links made him an ideal choice for games chieftain.

She said: “Malcolm’s strong family ties to Morvern make him an ideal choice to celebrate the reopening of the games after two years in abeyance.

“The paternal side of his family have strong links to Ardtornish Estate, with both grandparents working there. His parents Archie and Marjorie were also well-respected employees of the Raven family.

Family history with links to Morvern

“His maternal grandparents lived at Knock above the games field and his grandfather, Calum Gillies was Morvern postman for many years, a role that his wife Mary took on during his absence during the Second World War.

Mr Laurie, with his brother Robert, attended Lochaline Primary School and then on to Oban High School. Like his brother, he was a talented sportsman and athlete. He excelled as a footballer and was a trialist at Partick Thistle.

“After school Malcolm moved to Paisley serving an electrical apprenticeship,” Miss Whyte continued. “During this time he met and married, island girl Jemima Murdoch from Lochboisdale, South Uist.

“As a young family, they emigrated to Canada in 1978 and raised their two sons, Robert and Scott, in Alberta.

Group plans to buy the field at Knock

“Malcolm has recently retired and he and Jemima enjoy visits from their grandchildren, Fiona and Thomas, at their home in Edmonton.”

Mr Laurie said: “I am deeply honoured and so looking forward to seeing you all. I think July will be a very emotional time for us.”

The field at Knock has long been associated with the games, and last year the games committee began a consultation to purchase the land on behalf of the community.

