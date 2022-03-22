North recycling firm fears for its future as red diesel ban brings on £120,000 extra cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
North recycling firm fears for its future as red diesel ban brings on £120,000 extra cost

By Chris MacLennan
March 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Brian Ritchie has said overnight his internal fuel bill will rise by £120,000 due to the ban
A north recycling firm owner has spoken of his fears as the red diesel ban looks set to double the cost of his business operating.

David Ritchie and Sons in Aviemore runs a successful recycling and quarry operation in the Cairngorms.

Overnight from March 31 into April 1, the firm’s fuel costs will rise by £120,000.

Owner Brian Ritchie has said the added cost is a cause for real concern, with livelihoods potentially at risk.

‘This is going to put the recycling industry back 20-30 years’

The firm, which currently employs around 32 people, began in 1958.

It boasts more than 30 years of experience in waste recycling methods.

However, with additional fuel bills, coupled with rising electricity costs, the cost of remaining operational is about to sky rocket.

Mr Ritchie has called on the UK Government to halt its immediate ban and to instead introduce a phased transition towards reducing fossil fuel reliance.

Mr Ritchie said: “With the best will in the world, we can’t keep sustaining this. We can’t keep passing the costs onto our customers – it’s not fair.

David Ritchie and Sons has run a successful recycling operation for more than 30 years

“This is going to put the recycling industry back 20 to 30 years.

“It’s devastating. We have built up a client base over many years by providing a good and affordable service.

“This is backing us into a corner.”

The industry has been calling for talks with the government for months.

Some have warned that the red diesel ban is “counter-intuitive” to the government’s own waste strategy.

Mr Rtchie added: “The cost of running our waste recycling operation is getting to a stage where we really have to consider where it is heading.

“The whole waste industry is on a very, very dangerous cliff edge at the moment.”

Will firms go out of business?

Resource Management Association Scotland (RMAS) has echoed Mr Ritchie’s concerns.

RMAS said costs are rising around 15% across the waste recycling sector in Scotland with fuel expenses increasing between £100,000 and £400,000 a year for operators.

The organisation says the knock-on effect is that customers are going to have to pay more, or operations may cease and jobs may be lost.

Very difficult times ahead….Due to huge increases in operational costs and the removal of red diesel rebate from the…

Posted by David Ritchie and Sons Limited on Monday, 7 March 2022

 

Nicki Souter of RMAS said the removal is being touted as a green policy. However, it is potentially going to cause a “significant threat to the environment”.

She said: “Our industry is fully supportive of reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and diesel consumption.

“But at the moment, alternative fuel sources just do not meet the power, torque and operating time requirements associated with a lot of our plant equipment.

There is concern some businesses could be forced to shut due to rising costs

Agriculture, horticulture, fish farming and forestry operations are being permitted to continue using red diesel.

Ms Souter added: “We are at a loss as to why we can’t do that.

“The very least we are asking is for the ban to be phased in over five years while viable alternative sources are developed.

“The solutions just aren’t there at the moment.”

The construction industry is also feeling the effects

The construction is also affected by the red diesel changes.

Callum Mackintosh of the Scottish Plant Owners Association has said costs are 30% to 40% greater than the original estimated sums operators were preparing for two years ago.

Mr Mackintosh said: “The soaring cost in fuel over the past fortnight has really been a kick in the gut to everybody in the industry. It has thrown everybody into turmoil.

Callum Mackintosh, president of Scottish Plant Owners Association

“My call is to delay the changes that are due to come in on April 1 for 12 months.

“Both until the market levels out a bit so the industry has a bit more confidence, but also for the government to have a grasp on the fuel crisis.”

What are the alternatives?

Alternative fuel sources to diesel are available. However, there is limited supply.

Hydro treated vegetable oil (HVO) and gas to liquid (GTL) are two possible avenues.

However, according to SPOA, the whole supply of HVO in Europe combined is only enough to supply approximately 30% of demand in the UK.

Mr Mackintosh has said it is important to acknowledge other sources. However, he has said the onus is on those who will seek to use them to drive up demand.

The UK Government has said limiting red diesel access is part of ambitions to meet a net-zero target by 2050.

A spokesman said: “Red diesel accounts for nearly 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

“So it is right that it is taxed more fairly as the UK moves to net-zero by 2050.

“To support firms transitioning away from red diesel, there is £40 million of support available via our red diesel replacement competition.”

