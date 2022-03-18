Springfield Properties submit revised plans for 91 homes in Drumnadrochit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A developer is hoping to build more family-sized homes and two-bed flats in Drumnadrochit.

Councillors initially rejected a planning application from Springfield Properties for 93 homes on Drum Farm.

However, their decision was overturned last October on appeal.

The developer is now seeking permission for a different range of houses.

It proposes to build 68 homes for private market sale and 23 affordable homes.

Based on market conditions, Springfield no longer plans to build any two-bed houses for the open market. Instead, it will offer 28 two-bed flats and two bungalows.

The other major change is a big increase in its larger homes.

Existing planning permission is for five four-bed houses, but Springfield now plans to build 22. It has also reduced the number of three-bed properties.

Changes to the affordable housing scheme are more minor, replacing planned three-bed bungalows with two-bed bungalows.

It will also build two four-bed homes for the affordable housing market.

Community council objects

To service the site, Springfield intends to create a new junction on the A82. This junction will serve the nursery, office and retail development on the neighbouring site, which was also granted planning permission on appeal.

Glen Urquhart Community Council has objected to the plan, saying the number and density of houses is not in keeping with the small tourist village.

If approved, Springfield will make a developer contribution towards the extension of Glenurquhart Primary School.

In addition to the Drumnadrochit homes, Springfield has two more planning applications waiting in the wings, for Beauly.

All three applications will go before councillors at next Tuesday’s meeting of the south planning committee.