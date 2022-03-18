Springfield Properties submit revised plans for 91 homes in Drumnadrochit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Springfield Properties submit revised plans for 91 homes in Drumnadrochit

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:58 am
Drumnadrochit could have 91 new homes. Picture by Shutterstock

A developer is hoping to build more family-sized homes and two-bed flats in Drumnadrochit.

Councillors initially rejected a planning application from Springfield Properties for 93 homes on Drum Farm.

However, their decision was overturned last October on appeal.

The developer is now seeking permission for a different range of houses.

It proposes to build 68 homes for private market sale and 23 affordable homes.

Based on market conditions, Springfield no longer plans to build any two-bed houses for the open market. Instead, it will offer 28 two-bed flats and two bungalows.

The other major change is a big increase in its larger homes.

Existing planning permission is for five four-bed houses, but Springfield now plans to build 22. It has also reduced the number of three-bed properties.

Changes to the affordable housing scheme are more minor, replacing planned three-bed bungalows with two-bed bungalows.

It will also build two four-bed homes for the affordable housing market.

Community council objects

To service the site, Springfield intends to create a new junction on the A82. This  junction will serve the nursery, office and retail development on the neighbouring site, which was also granted planning permission on appeal.

Glen Urquhart Community Council has objected to the plan, saying the number and density of houses is not in keeping with the small tourist village.

If approved, Springfield will make a developer contribution towards the extension of Glenurquhart Primary School.

In addition to the Drumnadrochit homes, Springfield has two more planning applications waiting in the wings, for Beauly.

All three applications will go before councillors at next Tuesday’s meeting of the south planning committee.

