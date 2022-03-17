Western Isles Hospital ward closed due to Covid outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Western Isles Hospital ward has closed its doors following an outbreak of Covid -19.

Ward one at the Stornoway unit has been shut to new admissions and visitors “until further notice”.

NHS Western Isles confirmed the move was being taken after a number of positive cases were linked to the hospital.

A problem assessment group has now been established to ensure all necessary measures are in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

The move comes amidst rising case numbers across the region.

NHS Western Isles reported has reported the highest seven day rate of positive cases in Scotland.

A further 92 cases were reported by the health board in Thursday’s daily figures.

‘We must continue to work together’

NHS Western Isles chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “We currently have evidence of very significant community transmission in Lewis and while the virus continues to spread, it will have a varying impact on people’s lives, both in terms of disruption where self-isolation requirements remain in place, and for some, in terms of their health.

“Our communities have worked so hard over the past two years to protect each other and we should all be proud of our efforts.

“We must continue to work together to take the measures that we can, and are able to, to minimise the spread or transmission and disruption, to protect both health and local services.”

Health bosses have confirmed essential visiting will be allowed to continue with a series of measures in place.

Visitors are being reminded to book their visits in advance and take a lateral flow test ahead of their arrival.

A renewed plea has also been issued to local communities urging them to take the basic precautions to help reduce community transmission.