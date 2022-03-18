Former Orkney Council employee helps evacuate mum and two kids during escape from Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former Orkney Council employee helps evacuate mum and two kids during escape from Ukraine

By Craig Munro
March 18, 2022, 11:29 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 12:01 pm
Former Orkney Islands Council employee Ian Ward in Ukraine.

A former Orkney Council employee who was stuck in Ukraine as Russian tanks approached Kyiv has escaped to Germany – and helped to evacuate a mother and her two children on the way.

Ian Ward, who previously worked as a leisure assistant at Kirkwall Grammar School Sports Centre, was trapped on the eastern side of the Dnipro river at the start of this month.

He and his wife Svetlana had fled their home in the Kyiv suburb of Brovary on February 24, hours after hearing the first explosions ring out close to the city.

Two weeks ago, the couple were staying in a private gated village south of the capital where Mr Ward was able to watch missiles flying overhead from the garden.

Earlier this week, they started the long journey out of the country after their circumstances reached an unbearable point.

Mr Ward said: “We needed to leave our relatively safe place in Ukraine as the shelling was getting closer by the day, the information we were getting was looking worse.”

On the three-day journey, they picked up two small children and their mother who were distant relatives of Svetlana.

Queue at Ukrainian border control. Picture by Ian Ward

They all had to wait for 12 hours at Ukrainian border control, as they formed part of the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War. Since the invasion, more than 3.1million people have fled the country.

However, the group has now made it to Hamburg – a trip of roughly 1,500 miles – and are assessing their options for next moves.

Mr Ward, who also worked on the night shift at Tesco and as a senior meat hygiene inspector for the Food Standards Agency at Orkney Meat, said: “Internet roaming is not much good, so completing the necessary visa application is difficult.

“Today we are resting. Tomorrow we will try and overcome our problems with the visa, accommodation and other things.

“We don’t have a clear idea of what we’re going to do next. But our plans have been fluid, sometimes changing by the hour for the last couple of weeks.

“I need to get a visa application for my wife. Once we get this sorted, we’ll head to relatives in Carlisle area and take the next step.

“As you can appreciate the situation is unclear.”

