Orkney businesswoman jailed after trying to mastermind £1.5million fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney businesswoman jailed after trying to mastermind £1.5million fraud

By Iain Grant and David Mackay
March 18, 2022, 11:12 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:47 am
Collage of Lisa Groundwater and Kirkwall Sheriff Court in Orkney.
Lisa Groundwater has been jailed for two years. Photo: Police Scotland/DCT Media

Orkney businesswoman Lisa Groundwater has been jailed for two years after trying to commit frauds totalling £1.5million.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three admitted depositing five cheques at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Kirkwall, which all bounced.

Fiscal Sue Foard told Kirkwall Sheriff Court the money was all paid into a deposit account held by Groundwater, who had access to the money during the clearing process.

The transactions had left the bank £485,021.99 out of pocket.

Fraud investigation launched by bank

Fraud investigators from the bank were called in on April 11, 2019 after the last of the five cheques, for £610,000, bounced.

Defence solicitor Mhyrin Hill said: “It was clearly offending that involved conscious and planned steps to provide funds to which she was unentitled.

Kirkwall. Photo: Shutterstock

“The use to which these funds were used is slightly unclear though a substantial sum has been recovered.

“She has expressed her remorse for her behaviour and realises the implications it has had for her family.

Orkney is a tight-knit community and it’s very unlikely that she and her family will ever have the life that they had before this offence was brought to light.”

The offences occurred between January 2019 and March 2019.

Orkney police welcome jail sentence

Detective Sergeant Marcus Shearer said: “There are a number of victims to the crimes with some having lost substantial amounts of money.

“We are thankful to the witnesses that have come forward and reported these incidents as this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Groundwater’s sentence sends a clear message to those acting in such a manner that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We are fully committed to bringing offenders to justice to further safeguard our communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]