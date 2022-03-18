NHS Highland apology after confidential information about clinician sent to patient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Highland apology after confidential information about clinician sent to patient

By Iain Grant
March 18, 2022, 5:22 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 5:22 pm
Highland Council budget
NHS Highland has apologised for the error.

NHS Highland has launched a probe after a patient was mistakenly sent medical information relating to someone else.

Peter Todd was shocked to find it among his file, which he had sought as he continues his recovery from a mental health condition.

The file, which he received through the post on Wednesday, also contained confidential material about a clinician.

The 39-year-old from Caithness has since returned the file and received an apology from an official of the health board.

Mr Todd has been assured the “rogue” information will be securely destroyed.

He said: “It’s a blatant breach of confidentiality.

“I was completely astonished when I saw the personal and medical history of the other individual within my file.

“There was also personal information about a clinician.

“That, to me, is totally inexcusable.”

Concerns NHS Highland may have mixed up files

Mr Todd, from Thurso, is concerned that some of his medical information may have ended up on the other patient’s file.

He met on Thursday with NHS Highland Caithness district manager Christian Nicolson who arranged to have the outside material deleted from the file.

Mr Todd said: “She and (chief executive) Pam Dudek have accepted that what happened was unacceptable and they have launched an immediate investigation.

“I’d certainly praise them for taking swift action to sort out this fiasco.”

A NHS Highland spokesman said: “NHS Highland apologise that an administrative error has led to a document being shared with another member of the public which contains limited personal data.

“We have informed the Information Commissioner Office and are seeking to make contact with the individual concerned to give our apologies directly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal