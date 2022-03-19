Aberdeen charity plants first tree of Queen Elizabeth woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen charity plants first tree of Queen Elizabeth woodland

By Michelle Henderson
March 19, 2022, 5:33 pm Updated: March 19, 2022, 5:46 pm
Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson DL, VSA chief executive Kenneth Simpson, David Gettigan who is an adult trainee and Lord Provost Barney Crockett planting the first tree.
An Aberdeen charity has broken ground on a new woodland created in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Aberdeen social care charity VSA planted the first tree at their new Queen Elizabeth woodland area at Easter Anguston Farm in Peterculter on Saturday.

The tree is one of 1,952 being planted by VSA across its various facilities in honour of the Queen’s Jubilee.

The Monarch has been Patron of the charity since she ascended the throne 70 years ago.

Chief executive Dr Kenneth Simpson was joined by Aberdeen City lord provost, councillor Barney Crockett, Aberdeenshire Lord Lieutenant, Sandy Manson DL and workers of the farm to mark the momentous occasion.

Children from the nearby Linn Moor School were also among those lending a helping hand.

The initiative forms part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.”

Drake, 14, a pupil at Linn Moor School helps Lord Provost Barney Crockett and Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson DL break ground on the new Queen Elizabeth woodland.

Marking the milestone occasion

Dr Simpson said : “The Queen has been an amazing servant to the people of the UK, and the wider Commonwealth nations, for an incredible 70 years. As Her Majesty has been an active Patron of VSA for that astonishing seven decades, it is important for us to mark that milestone with a tribute that will be with us, hopefully, for hundreds of years to come.”

Easter Anguston Farm is an educational training facility supporting adults with learning difficulties and helping them gain important work experience.

Among the trees being planted across the VSA facilities – from the school and farm to residential care homes and beyond – are alder, downy birch and rowen.

Lord Lieutenant, Sandy Manson DL said: “I’m truly delighted to see that Her Majesty’s remarkable reign is being celebrated in this way by a charity that Queen Elizabeth has supported since she ascended the throne.

“The Diamond Jubilee, coupled with VSA’s 150th anniversary, are tremendous achievements and I’m delighted to play my part in marking these historic milestones with such a wonderful project.”

Queen’s Green Canopy initiative

Everyone from individuals to Scout and girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates will be encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees during the official planting season between October to March.

Tree planting will commence again in October 2022, through to the end of the Jubilee year.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC will encourage planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.

A network of 70 ancient woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service

