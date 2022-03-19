Aberdeen charity plants first tree of Queen Elizabeth woodland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen charity has broken ground on a new woodland created in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Aberdeen social care charity VSA planted the first tree at their new Queen Elizabeth woodland area at Easter Anguston Farm in Peterculter on Saturday.

The tree is one of 1,952 being planted by VSA across its various facilities in honour of the Queen’s Jubilee.

The Monarch has been Patron of the charity since she ascended the throne 70 years ago.

Chief executive Dr Kenneth Simpson was joined by Aberdeen City lord provost, councillor Barney Crockett, Aberdeenshire Lord Lieutenant, Sandy Manson DL and workers of the farm to mark the momentous occasion.

Children from the nearby Linn Moor School were also among those lending a helping hand.

The initiative forms part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.”

Marking the milestone occasion

Dr Simpson said : “The Queen has been an amazing servant to the people of the UK, and the wider Commonwealth nations, for an incredible 70 years. As Her Majesty has been an active Patron of VSA for that astonishing seven decades, it is important for us to mark that milestone with a tribute that will be with us, hopefully, for hundreds of years to come.”

Easter Anguston Farm is an educational training facility supporting adults with learning difficulties and helping them gain important work experience.

Among the trees being planted across the VSA facilities – from the school and farm to residential care homes and beyond – are alder, downy birch and rowen.

Lord Lieutenant, Sandy Manson DL said: “I’m truly delighted to see that Her Majesty’s remarkable reign is being celebrated in this way by a charity that Queen Elizabeth has supported since she ascended the throne.

“The Diamond Jubilee, coupled with VSA’s 150th anniversary, are tremendous achievements and I’m delighted to play my part in marking these historic milestones with such a wonderful project.”

Queen’s Green Canopy initiative

Everyone from individuals to Scout and girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates will be encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees during the official planting season between October to March.

Tree planting will commence again in October 2022, through to the end of the Jubilee year.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC will encourage planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.

A network of 70 ancient woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service