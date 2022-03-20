Hotter than Tenerife! Highlands warmest part of UK with spring sunshine to continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highlands and Moray were the hottest parts of the UK on Saturday – and the warm weather is due to continue for the next few days.

Temperatures topped 20C in the north at the weekend, much warmer than 13C average for the time of year.

In comparison, Tenerife has only hit 15C this weekend.

Weather has returned to what is more typical for mid-March on Sunday and is due to be much the same on Monday.

However, it is due to turn warmer again later in the week.

Top temperatures on Saturday

Kinlochewe, Highland – 20.2C

Kinloss, Moray – 19.5C

Lossiemouth, Moray – 19.4C

Altnaharra, Highland – 18.7C

Auchnagatt, Aberdeenshire – 18.6C

Saturday was the UK's warmest day of the year so far with plenty of spring sunshine, though it was also windy for some pic.twitter.com/ZIbX2b8Pfh — Met Office (@metoffice) March 19, 2022

Weather forecast for week ahead

While the sun has continued to shine across the Highlands, Moray and parts of Aberdeenshire on Sunday, temperatures have dropped since Saturday.

Cloud has also continued to persist in eastern Aberdeenshire to keep it cooler.

Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth explained the spring sunshine would continue for several days.

She said: “As we head into the week the fine and dry weather will continue, although it will still be cool on Monday.

“On Tuesday across northern and north-western parts it should be back up into the mid or even high teens.

“Those parts should be the warmest parts of Scotland again, but it’s unlikely to be the warmest in the UK again with southern areas likely to be the warmest.

Tuesday top temperatures

Aberdeen 11C

Inverness 13C

Elgin 12C

Peterhead 11C

Fort William 17C

Aviemore 16C

Ullapool 16C

Wick 9C

Lerwick 8C

Kirkwall 10C

Stornoway 12C