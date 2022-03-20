Hotter than Tenerife! Highlands warmest part of UK with spring sunshine to continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hotter than Tenerife! Highlands warmest part of UK with spring sunshine to continue

By David Mackay
March 20, 2022, 3:44 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 3:46 pm
Kinlochewe was the warmest part of the UK. Photo: Visit Scotland
Kinlochewe was the warmest part of the UK. Photo: Visit Scotland

The Highlands and Moray were the hottest parts of the UK on Saturday – and the warm weather is due to continue for the next few days.

Temperatures topped 20C in the north at the weekend, much warmer than 13C average for the time of year.

In comparison, Tenerife has only hit 15C this weekend.

Weather has returned to what is more typical for mid-March on Sunday and is due to be much the same on Monday.

However, it is due to turn warmer again later in the week.

Top temperatures on Saturday

  • Kinlochewe, Highland – 20.2C
  • Kinloss, Moray – 19.5C
  • Lossiemouth, Moray – 19.4C
  • Altnaharra, Highland – 18.7C
  • Auchnagatt, Aberdeenshire – 18.6C

Weather forecast for week ahead

While the sun has continued to shine across the Highlands, Moray and parts of Aberdeenshire on Sunday, temperatures have dropped since Saturday.

Cloud has also continued to persist in eastern Aberdeenshire to keep it cooler.

Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth explained the spring sunshine would continue for several days.

Hopeman beach in summer. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

She said: “As we head into the week the fine and dry weather will continue, although it will still be cool on Monday.

“On Tuesday across northern and north-western parts it should be back up into the mid or even high teens.

“Those parts should be the warmest parts of Scotland again, but it’s unlikely to be the warmest in the UK again with southern areas likely to be the warmest.

Tuesday top temperatures

  • Aberdeen 11C
  • Inverness 13C
  • Elgin 12C
  • Peterhead 11C
  • Fort William 17C
  • Aviemore 16C
  • Ullapool 16C
  • Wick 9C
  • Lerwick 8C
  • Kirkwall 10C
  • Stornoway 12C

