Fire crews battle major fire in Invergordon By Michelle Henderson March 20, 2022, 8:04 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 9:50 pm Crews from Invergordon, Tain and Dingwall are working to bring a wildfire on Seabank road under control Firefighters have been battling a large fire in the Invergordon area. The fire broke out on Seabank Road around 7pm this evening, close to old oil storage tanks. Three appliances from Invergordon, Tain and Dingwall were called to the scene near Whyte and Mackay Distillery following reports of the blaze. The alarm was raised around 7:08pm. Firefighters used a hose reel jet, beaters and knapsacks to extinguish the flames. The stop message was received at 9:05pm.