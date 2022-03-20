Fire crews battle major fire in Invergordon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have successfully extinguished a large fire in the Invergordon area.

The fire broke out within an old Tank Farm on Seabank Road around 7pm.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around three hours as they tackled the blaze near Whyte and Mackay Distillery.

Footage captured at the scene show large clouds of smoke bellowing from the area as the flames lit up the night sky.

The alarm was raised around 7:08pm.

Appliances from Invergordon, Tain, Balintore Dingwall and Inverness were called to the area following reports of the blaze.

The heavy rescue unit from Inverness was also on hand to provide additional lighting at the scene.

Crews used a hose reel jet, beaters and knapsacks to extinguish the flames.

The stop message was received at 9:05pm.

The last appliance left the scene around 10:05pm.