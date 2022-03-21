‘We won’t be fobbed off’: Keep Mum to press importance of consultant-led maternity unit to health secretary at meeting today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘We won’t be fobbed off’: Keep Mum to press importance of consultant-led maternity unit to health secretary at meeting today

By Louise Glen
March 21, 2022, 9:38 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 10:41 am
Dr Gray's Hospital
Dr Gray's in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Campaigners calling for consultant-led maternity services in Moray will meet the health secretary today.

After maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018 due to staff shortages, campaigners Keep Mum have asked for a reinstatement of the unit.

At the moment the majority of Moray babies are born in Aberdeen.

An independent review last year recommended a maternity unit model linked with Raigmore in Inverness, something campaigners objected to on safety grounds.

Keep Mum say they will press its case with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf when he visits the hospital today.

Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin..

‘We feel very strongly about the matter’

Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokeswoman said:  “The people of Moray need clear and immediate information on what support is required at Dr Gray’s Hospital to allow the restoration of the consultant maternity service.

“All the decision makers should be aware that the people of Moray feel very strongly about this matter.

“We will not be fobbed off with the Inverness option or the future of Dr Gray’s ‘kicked into the long grass.’

“We hope that we will be proved wrong but, currently, it seems that the distress being experienced by the people of Moray is being disregarded.”

In February we reported on the harrowing case of one mum who gave birth in a lay-by as she tried to get to hospital in time.

