‘We won’t be fobbed off’: Keep Mum to press importance of consultant-led maternity unit to health secretary at meeting today

Campaigners calling for consultant-led maternity services in Moray will meet the health secretary today.

After maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018 due to staff shortages, campaigners Keep Mum have asked for a reinstatement of the unit.

At the moment the majority of Moray babies are born in Aberdeen.

An independent review last year recommended a maternity unit model linked with Raigmore in Inverness, something campaigners objected to on safety grounds.

Keep Mum say they will press its case with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf when he visits the hospital today.

‘We feel very strongly about the matter’

Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokeswoman said: “The people of Moray need clear and immediate information on what support is required at Dr Gray’s Hospital to allow the restoration of the consultant maternity service.

“All the decision makers should be aware that the people of Moray feel very strongly about this matter.

“We will not be fobbed off with the Inverness option or the future of Dr Gray’s ‘kicked into the long grass.’

“We hope that we will be proved wrong but, currently, it seems that the distress being experienced by the people of Moray is being disregarded.”

In February we reported on the harrowing case of one mum who gave birth in a lay-by as she tried to get to hospital in time.