Fire chiefs issue another ‘extreme’ wildfire warning across the north of Scotland

Landowners are being urged to be on high alert as there is an “extreme” chance of wildfires in the north of Scotland.

The warning has been issued for across the north and west of Scotland, including Stornoway and the northernmost Highlands.

In Orkney, the rest of the Highlands, parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire a “high to very high” warning is in place.

This is a prime time of year for wildfires due to there being a lot of dead grass and heather left over from last year which dries very quickly.

With high-pressure and strengthening winds expected in the coming days, the chances of a fire sparking and spreading quickly are heightened.

It is the second time this month such a warning has been issued.

⚠️The latest Wildfire Warning starts today, Sunday 20 March, and lasts until Wednesday 23 March. • West and North-East Scotland EXTREME

• Rest of Scotland HIGH to VERY HIGH Read more here: https://t.co/SHIako5XYj pic.twitter.com/WPdlEjqchX — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) March 20, 2022

People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution in the following days.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS Wildfire Lead, said: “Over the next few days in high risk areas, fires could burn and spread with very high intensity due to the weather conditions.

“We know how damaging wildfires can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

“We are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

This comes after another “extreme” warning of wildfires was issued for the north of Scotland earlier this month.