Fire chiefs issue another ‘extreme’ wildfire warning across the north of Scotland

By Lottie Hood
March 21, 2022, 9:04 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 9:31 am
A wildfire broke out at Thomshill in July 2021, with fire crews using 4x4s to tackle the blaze
A wildfire broke out at Thomshill in July 2021, with fire crews using 4x4s to tackle the blaze

Landowners are being urged to be on high alert as there is an “extreme” chance of wildfires in the north of Scotland.

The warning has been issued for across the north and west of Scotland, including Stornoway and the northernmost Highlands.

In Orkney, the rest of the Highlands, parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire a “high to very high” warning is in place.

This is a prime time of year for wildfires due to there being a lot of dead grass and heather left over from last year which dries very quickly.

With high-pressure and strengthening winds expected in the coming days, the chances of a fire sparking and spreading quickly are heightened.

It is the second time this month such a warning has been issued.

People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution in the following days.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS Wildfire Lead, said: “Over the next few days in high risk areas, fires could burn and spread with very high intensity due to the weather conditions.

“We know how damaging wildfires can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

“We are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

This comes after another “extreme” warning of wildfires was issued for the north of Scotland earlier this month.

