Police investigate the theft of ‘large quantity’ of fuel from Invergordon

An investigation has been launched after a “large quantity” of oil was stolen from a property in Invergordon.

The fuel was taken between January 2022 and March 4 from the Upper Tulloch area of Delny.

Police said a “large quantity of oil” had been taken from the address.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are looking for any information in relation to the theft of oil within the Upper Tulloch area of Delny, Invergordon.

“It is believed the theft took place between January 2022 and March 4 2022. There has been a large quantity of oil taken from an address within that area.

“If you have any information about this incident then please contact police on 101 quoting the incident reference number PS-20220318-3486.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org where no personal details are taken and the information will not traced.”

There has been a rise in the number of victims of fuel thefts in recent weeks with police issuing a warning to householders and businesses.

Police officers in south Aberdeenshire have recorded eight thefts in the last six weeks – a “considerable increase” on the norm of less than one a month.