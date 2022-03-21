Police investigate the theft of ‘large quantity’ of fuel from Invergordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police investigate the theft of ‘large quantity’ of fuel from Invergordon

By Louise Glen
March 21, 2022, 12:24 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 1:23 pm
Heavy fuel oil plastic storage tank. Picture by Shutterstock.
Heavy fuel oil plastic storage tank. Picture by Shutterstock.

An investigation has been launched after a “large quantity” of oil was stolen from a property in Invergordon.

The fuel was taken between January 2022 and March 4 from the Upper Tulloch area of Delny.

Police said a “large quantity of oil” had been taken from the address.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are looking for any information in relation to the theft of oil within the Upper Tulloch area of Delny, Invergordon.

“It is believed the theft took place between January 2022 and March 4 2022. There has been a large quantity of oil taken from an address within that area.

“If you have any information about this incident then please contact police on 101 quoting the incident reference number PS-20220318-3486.

Police are looking for any information in relation to Theft of Oil within The Upper Tulloch area of Delny, Invergordon….

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Monday, 21 March 2022

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org where no personal details are taken and the information will not traced.”

There has been a rise in the number of victims of fuel thefts in recent weeks with police issuing a warning to householders and businesses. 

Police officers in south Aberdeenshire have recorded eight thefts in the last six weeks – a “considerable increase” on the norm of less than one a month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal