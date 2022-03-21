Dead whale washed up near popular footpath on Wick coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dead whale has washed ashore near a popular footpath on the north side of Wick Bay.

The minke is thought to have grounded on March 12 and has since been stranded on rocks at North Head.

Highland Council is currently assessing how best to deal with the carcase, which has not been made subject to a post mortem examination.

Its environmental health officials have been considering the options in liaison with personnel from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS).

SMASS co-ordinator Nick Davison said yesterday: “The minke whale has been there since March 12.

“Due to its location and condition, we won’t be carrying out a necropsy.”

A council spokesman said: “The responsibility for dead whales less than 25ft in length rests with the council, who will consider disposal options if required.”