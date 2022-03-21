New £1.7million project to protect Cromarty Bridge from tidal erosion begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New £1.7million project to protect Cromarty Bridge from tidal erosion begins

By Denny Andonova
March 21, 2022, 7:28 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 7:45 pm
The new £1.7million project on Cromarty Bridge is expected to take three months to complete.
A new £1.7 million project to protect the structure of Cromarty Bridge from tidal erosion is under way.

The project involves the installation of rock armour around five of the bridge’s pier foundations.

Around 8,000 tonnes of rock are expected to be used in the next three months to complete the repairs and secure the piers against scour for years to come.

A similar project worth £1.3 million was completed last year.

Traffic delays expected to be minimal

The majority of the construction works will take place underneath the bridge and delays to traffic are expected to be minimal.

However, Bear Scotland has warned some off-peak traffic management will be required on occasion to allow for the safe delivery of materials to the site.

The temporary speed restriction of 30mph currently in place at the northern end of the bridge will remain in force for the duration of the project to help protect the workforce at the site compound.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “We’re delighted to see the next phase of scour protection work get under way at Cromarty Bridge as it will further protect the structure from tidal erosion.

“The speed limit in place is required to ensure the safety of our workforce, however, as the majority of works are taking place underneath the bridge, motorists should expect minimal disruption when passing the worksite.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible, and we do encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for the latest journey information.”

