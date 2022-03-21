New £1.7million project to protect Cromarty Bridge from tidal erosion begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new £1.7 million project to protect the structure of Cromarty Bridge from tidal erosion is under way.

The project involves the installation of rock armour around five of the bridge’s pier foundations.

Around 8,000 tonnes of rock are expected to be used in the next three months to complete the repairs and secure the piers against scour for years to come.

A similar project worth £1.3 million was completed last year.

Traffic delays expected to be minimal

The majority of the construction works will take place underneath the bridge and delays to traffic are expected to be minimal.

However, Bear Scotland has warned some off-peak traffic management will be required on occasion to allow for the safe delivery of materials to the site.

The temporary speed restriction of 30mph currently in place at the northern end of the bridge will remain in force for the duration of the project to help protect the workforce at the site compound.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “We’re delighted to see the next phase of scour protection work get under way at Cromarty Bridge as it will further protect the structure from tidal erosion.

“The speed limit in place is required to ensure the safety of our workforce, however, as the majority of works are taking place underneath the bridge, motorists should expect minimal disruption when passing the worksite.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible, and we do encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for the latest journey information.”