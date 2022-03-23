Beauly housing development agreed despite flood risk concerns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beauly is to benefit from a substantial new housing development after planning permission was granted.

Springfield Properties had two planning applications in for the village, on land beside the fire station.

One application proposed 24 houses and 16 flats, and the second application was for seven houses and four flats.

However, councillors struggled with concerns over potential flooding from the east end burn.

“This is a long-awaited development – people are queuing up to get to these houses – but that stream can cause untold damage,” said local member and council leader Margaret Davidson.

Both Sepa and the council said the Beauly housing application is a complex and challenging one.

According to Sepa’s calculations, the site is at risk in a 1 in 200 year flood event or a blockage in the watercourse.

However, since there are already homes on the site, they agreed to support the plan.

To reduce the risk of flooding, the developer will create a series of ditches and culverts. These will direct water away from the development into a pond, and then back down to the watercourse.

Councillor David Fraser asked for reassurances that the council would not have to foot the bill if the flood plan doesn’t work. He pointed out that the burn burst as recently as this Christmas.

With this agreed, councillors unanimously approved the application.

Work to begin later this year

Springfield Properties managing director for the north Dave Main he was pleased to see Highland Council approve the application.

He said: “As part of these plans for new 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, our proposals include significant improvements to the drainage in the area.

“We’re especially pleased these enhancements have been approved as they will benefit a number of people in the community while curing a long-term problem that has been affecting the town.

“Now we have planning in place, we will prepare to begin work on site.

“This is likely to be later this year.”