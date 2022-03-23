Beauly housing development agreed despite flood risk concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Beauly housing development agreed despite flood risk concerns

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 3:40 pm
More homes have been agreed for the village of Beauly. Picture by Alasdair Allen

Beauly is to benefit from a substantial new housing development after planning permission was granted.

Springfield Properties had two planning applications in for the village, on land beside the fire station.

One application proposed 24 houses and 16 flats, and the second application was for seven houses and four flats.

However, councillors struggled with concerns over potential flooding from the east end burn.

“This is a long-awaited development – people are queuing up to get to these houses – but that stream can cause untold damage,” said local member and council leader Margaret Davidson.

Both Sepa and the council said the Beauly housing application is a complex and challenging one.

According to Sepa’s calculations, the site is at risk in a 1 in 200 year flood event or a blockage in the watercourse.

However, since there are already homes on the site, they agreed to support the plan.

To reduce the risk of flooding, the developer will create a series of ditches and culverts. These will direct water away from the development into a pond, and then back down to the watercourse.

Councillor David Fraser asked for reassurances that the council would not have to foot the bill if the flood plan doesn’t work. He pointed out that the burn burst as recently as this Christmas.

With this agreed, councillors unanimously approved the application.

Work to begin later this year

Springfield Properties managing director for the north Dave Main he was pleased to see Highland Council approve the application.

He said: “As part of these plans for new 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, our proposals include significant improvements to the drainage in the area.

“We’re especially pleased these enhancements have been approved as they will benefit a number of people in the community while curing a long-term problem that has been affecting the town.

“Now we have planning in place, we will prepare to begin work on site.

“This is likely to be later this year.”

