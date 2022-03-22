Man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped rescuing dog from Western Isles sea wreck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped rescuing dog from Western Isles sea wreck

By Mike Merritt
March 22, 2022, 7:23 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 7:30 pm
Coastguard crews were alerted on Tuesday afternoon.
Coastguard crews were alerted on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was airlifted to hospital in the Outer Hebrides after becoming trapped in freezing water, trying to rescue his dog that had gone into a pre-war concrete boat.

The 39-year-old man fell from a rope inside the dilapidated boat on the Isle of Scalpay at about 12.40pm today.

He was in the water for around 45 minutes before the Coastguard and fish farm workers rescued him and his collie dog.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway took him to the Western Isles Hospital at Stornoway. His condition is unknown, but not believed to be life threatening.

Stornoway Lifeboat, and Harris and Stornoway coastguard rescue teams, along with various local vessels in the area, were also sent.

The concrete boat is a familiar sight on the island which was apparently once a coal hulk, towed and sunk to provide a pier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal