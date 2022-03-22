Man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped rescuing dog from Western Isles sea wreck

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was airlifted to hospital in the Outer Hebrides after becoming trapped in freezing water, trying to rescue his dog that had gone into a pre-war concrete boat.

The 39-year-old man fell from a rope inside the dilapidated boat on the Isle of Scalpay at about 12.40pm today.

He was in the water for around 45 minutes before the Coastguard and fish farm workers rescued him and his collie dog.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway took him to the Western Isles Hospital at Stornoway. His condition is unknown, but not believed to be life threatening.

Stornoway Lifeboat, and Harris and Stornoway coastguard rescue teams, along with various local vessels in the area, were also sent.

The concrete boat is a familiar sight on the island which was apparently once a coal hulk, towed and sunk to provide a pier.