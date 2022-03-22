NHS Highland bosses facing ‘major challenges’ as staff numbers decline amidst rising Covid cases

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Highland health services are being postponed across the north as frontline workers face significant pressures amidst rising Covid cases.

Bosses have confirmed health services are under immense strain as staff record extremely high numbers of hospital admissions.

Non-emergency procedures have also been scaled back as hospital admissions soar.

Outbreaks of Covid have been recorded by officials at hospitals and care home settings in recent weeks as case numbers continue to rise across Scotland.

Last week, Scotland set a new record with around one in 14 people estimated to have tested positive for Covid.

Katherine Sutton, NHS Highland’s chief officer for acute services said they are facing “major challenges” in delivering services as staff numbers dwindle amidst the turmoil.

She said: “Covid-19 cases across NHS Highland, and indeed across the whole of Scotland, remain at an extremely high level and is impacting on clinical services across our board area.

“High levels of Covid-19 are also affecting our staff and absences in our hospital, community and care services are causing us major challenges in delivering our services.

“Our hospitals remain busy and are being affected by outbreaks of infection which can affect where patients are placed and can impact on visitors.

“We recognise how important the support of family and friends can be and will continue to promote patient-centred visiting.”

Hospital visitors are also being urged to take lateral flow tests to help mitigate the spread of Covid.

Patients are also facing longer waiting times for services as health bosses reduce available treatments.

Mrs Sutton added: “Some non-emergency services unfortunately have been reduced and I am sorry that waiting times for elective treatments have been affected.

“We continue to prioritise our waiting lists to those clinically assessed to be most in need and would like to apologise to those patients who are waiting longer than we would wish for their treatment or operation.”

Praise for NHS Highland staff

Mrs Sutton also praised the work of NHS staff for stepping up to the plate during the trying times.

She said: “I would also like to pay tribute to our staff, both within our hospitals and in the community, who are once again responding heroically to this further challenge from Covid-19.

“I am immensely proud of the amazing work my colleagues are doing every day to keep our services running so that we can continue to provide the high quality health and care services for people who need our help.”