Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Western Isles reports highest Covid case rates in Scotland

By Louise Glen
March 23, 2022, 8:16 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 2:05 pm
Covid cases are the 'highest in UK' in Western Isles.
The Western Isles has reported the highest number of Covid cases per head of population “by a significant margin” in Scotland.

Late last night, NHS Western Isles confirmed that there were 183 new cases on the islands of Lewis, Harris, North Uist and Harris on Tuesday.

Chief executive Gordon Jamieson warned that health and social care services on the islands were strained.

Mr Jamieson said: “There are 183 new positive cases – 52 identified from PCR test and 131 from LFT tests.

65 positive cases are children

“There is one on Barra, 10 on South Uist, nine on Benbecula, 11 on North Uist, 20 on Harris and 132 on Lewis.

“65 positive cases are children.

“We are clearly seeing a continuing high rate of cases. We have the highest rate per 100,000 people in Scotland, by a significant margin.

“It is important to let you know the vast majority who are contracting Covid are able to manage symptoms at home.

“Hospital admissions are constant and the number remains below eight.”

He added: “With this high number of cases, our health and social care system is under strain, probably the most strained it has been during the pandemic.

“Our spring vaccination programme is continuing with care home residents in Harris House and Leverburgh Care Home.”

Latest data shows highest level of Covid cases since the start of the pandemic

Yesterday, Scotland reported a new record number of coronavirus patients in hospital, according to the latest data.

The number of Covid patients in hospital had reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

With an increase of 93 patients in the past 24 hours, the figures showed that on Tuesday there were 2,221 people being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country.

