Historic Environment Scotland launches summer events programme to bring heritage sites to life

More than 2,000 years of history will be brought to life this summer as a range of live events return to Scotland’s most iconic heritage sites.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has announced its summer line-up of family events and exhibitions, which will be held for the first time in more than two years.

The programme will give people of all ages a fun-filled opportunity to experience Scotland’s past and explore its culture through a variety of exciting activities.

Fort George near Inverness will once again host HES’ largest re-enactment event Celebrations of the Centuries in August – gathering thousands of visitors for a long weekend of interactive experiences.

As part of the performance, re-enactors will bring the mighty fortress to life with a living timeline depicting more than two millennia of Scottish history.

Exploring Scotland’s rich heritage

Popular events such as Spectacular Jousting at Linlithgow Palace and Caerlaverock Castle in Dumfries, as well as Unicorn at Stirling Castle, will also make a return.

A new exhibition entitled Unforgettable will join this year’s line-up to celebrate the untold stories of people from marginalised communities whose lives shaped, or were shaped by Scotland.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at HES, said: “The last two years have been difficult for the tourism and heritage sectors, so we are really pleased to once again be able to announce our popular events programme as we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to enjoy a range of fun packed, historically based live performances and interactive experiences across participating sites, while exploring Scotland’s rich heritage.

“Through our events, not only can we offer a range of exciting and fascinating activities for all ages to enjoy, but we’re also able to bring the stories of our past to life in new and innovative ways.

“Our 2022 schedule offers a wonderful way to discover Scotland’s history and just some of the many stories that form its rich fabric – something particularly apt given we are currently celebrating the Year of Scotland’s Stories.”