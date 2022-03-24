‘Stop the piecemeal closures’ as Covid hits the classroom in Moray, Orkney and Highland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A school campaign’s group has made a call for the “piecemeal” closures of schools to be brought to an end.

Parent’s group UFT Scotland said it had received a number of reports from members of classes being sent home on account of Covid cases with no remote work being set.

It described the situation as “the worst possible outcome” and potentially even more bleak than when home-schooling was official policy.

It comes as six schools in the north announced they would be closed again today due to Covid-related absences among staff.

Schools are ‘wriggling out of keeping schools open’

Jo Bisset, organiser for UFT Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government’s current policy is clear: schools should be open as normal and education must be in full swing.

“But in reality, schools right across the country are wriggling out of this and sending whole classes home claiming they don’t have enough staff.

“Ministers must step in and end this piecemeal approach to closures.

“In what other area of government responsibility would they simply sit back and let councils do what on earth they wanted in direct contradiction of official guidance?

“Local authorities need to work harder and get the cover schools need. If that means paying more for supply teachers, so be it.”

One nursery, two primary schools and a high school were closed by Highland Council this morning. One school is closed in Moray, and two schools are closed in the Orkney islands.

Pupils have been asked to log onto laptops to carry on with lessons.

Scotland is reporting a rise in Covid cases with one in 14 people said to have contracted the virus over the last week.

‘We’ve made the decision to close school’

A message on Fortrose Academy’s Facebook page said: “Due to increased staff absences notified this morning, we have had to make the decision to close school for S1-S3 pupils today.

“We will update you about tomorrow later today.

“Pupils should log into their Google Classrooms and, where possible, work will be posted.

“Apologies for the late notice and thank you for your understanding.”

The Covid-related closures are:

Highland Council

Cannich Bridge Primary, Cannich

Cannich Bridge Primary nursery, Cannich

Fortrose Academy, Fortrose: School is partially closed, open to S4-S6.

Rosehall Primary School, Rosehall

In total 683 are affected in the Highlands: 633 high school pupils, 43 primary school pupils and seven nursery children.

Moray Council

Logie Primary School, Dunphail near Forres

Orkney Council

North Walls Primary School, Stromness Plans to reopen on Monday.

Eday Community School, Eday, Plans to reopen on Monday.