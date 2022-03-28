Planning ahead: Car park management system at Inverness hotel, Tain holiday experience and former bank could be turned into holiday let

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Planning ahead: Car park management system at Inverness hotel, Tain holiday experience and former bank could be turned into holiday let

By Sean McAngus
March 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:55 am
Post Thumbnail

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Highland Council.

New housing could be coming near a Wick farm, with a change of use for a former Bank of Scotland in Kyle of Lochalsh.

Planners have granted the seal of approval for the transformation of offices into tourist suites in the heart of Tain.

Housing near Wick farm

A planning application has been submitted by architect Colin Thompson on behalf of Graeme Sutherland for the building of 19 houses.

The development is proposed for vacant land to the south of Hillhead Farm, Wick.

At the site, 39 parking spaces have been proposed.

Car parking management system at Inverness hotel

Parking Eye’s Yaseen Lahe has proposed installing a car park management at the Glen Mhor Hotel car park.

The system at the Inverness hotel on Ness Bank will utilise automatic number plate recognition cameras to monitor the entrance and exit of vehicles within the car park.

The site is currently used as a car park with 80 parking bays.

Proposed security cameras at Glen Mhor Hotel car park..

The proposal seeks to provide management of the existing car park to reduce
car park abuse and ensure that spaces are available for genuine site users.

From bank to holiday let

Plans have been lodged to transform the former Bank of Scotland on the Kyle of Lochalsh High Street into a holiday let.

Wittets Limited is representing MacRitchie Bros Limited in the change of use application.

The former Bank of Scotland in Kyle.

The Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Kyle closed down in October 2018  following an independent review into 10 planned closures.

At time, the closure caused anger.

Now it is hoped the building can aid the holiday accommodation offering.

Guesthouse accommodation proposed at former Bank of Scotland in Kyle.

Over the past two weeks, Highland Council has also determined some applications.

The transformation of offices into tourist suites in Tain’s High Street have been approved by planning chiefs.

Boost for tourism in Tain

Plans for the change of use of offices to six tourist suites in Tain’s High Street have approved by planning chiefs.

The application had been submitted by HH Design on behalf of Neil Mackintosh for Kingsway House.

Planning documents said: “The vision is for us to create a tranquil escape and memorable holiday experience in a Victorian county town with access to the coast.

“This will be made possible by offering both functional and five-star accommodation.

“The change of use of the first and second floor offices to six quality self catering tourists suites with the third floor being retained as backup facilities.

“This proposal would make a positive and long lasting contribution to the town centre.”

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

