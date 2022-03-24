Man taken to hospital following ‘serious’ A87 crash on the Isle of Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man taken to hospital following ‘serious’ A87 crash on the Isle of Skye

By Denny Andonova
March 24, 2022, 7:00 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 8:22 pm
The A87 between Skye and Portree has been closed with police currently at the scene of the incident.
A man has been taken to hospital following a “serious” crash on the Isle of Skye.

Police were alerted to a one-car crash on the A87 Sligachan to Portree road, five miles south from Portree, at around 1.35pm on Thursday.

Officers, as well as the ambulance service, attended the scene as the road remained closed with local diversions in place while police tried to piece what happened.

The road between Sligachan and Portree remained closed to traffic in both directions for nearly six hours – with drivers forced to take a 39-mile diversion to reach either of the towns.

Police have now confirmed a man has been taken to hospital following the crash, however, the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.35pm on Thursday, March 24, police were called to the A87 south of Portree, on the Isle of Skye, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed until around 7.25pm.”

