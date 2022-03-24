Man taken to hospital following ‘serious’ A87 crash on the Isle of Skye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a “serious” crash on the Isle of Skye.

Police were alerted to a one-car crash on the A87 Sligachan to Portree road, five miles south from Portree, at around 1.35pm on Thursday.

Officers, as well as the ambulance service, attended the scene as the road remained closed with local diversions in place while police tried to piece what happened.

The road between Sligachan and Portree remained closed to traffic in both directions for nearly six hours – with drivers forced to take a 39-mile diversion to reach either of the towns.

Police have now confirmed a man has been taken to hospital following the crash, however, the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

CLEAR✅ ⌚️19:46#A87 PORTREE All lanes now running in both directions following an earlier RTC near Portree@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 24, 2022

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.35pm on Thursday, March 24, police were called to the A87 south of Portree, on the Isle of Skye, following a report of a one-vehicle crash.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment. The road was closed until around 7.25pm.”