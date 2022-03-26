Orkney councillor claims a group of Greens could do what a chamber of independents haven’t at the troubled Churchill Barriers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The co-convener of the Orkney Greens has said their candidates could do what a council chamber full of independent councillors hasn’t, and turn the Churchill Barriers into “a political imperative”.

This claim, from outgoing Green councillor Steve Sankey, comes ahead of a council election in which the group plan to field five candidates.

He has pointed to the lack of progress at the barriers as a disappointment from his time as a councillor.

It is not unusual for the barriers to be closed.

Barrier 2, in particular, has a problem with wave-overtopping, which can see crossing vehicles hit and even damaged by waves.

It is also suspected that subsidence is affecting the road on the first causeway.

There are only three councillors for the ward the barriers are in.

Mr Sankey has said this has made it hard to get the backing for costly improvements.

Waves and road condition causing problems at World War 2-era causeways

For his part, Mr Sankey has pushed the issue right up until the final meetings of the current council.

As he prepares to step out of his role as councillor he says he’ll continue to push.

The councillor claimed that, if elected, a group of Orkney Green councillors could liaise with Orkney’s MPs and MSPs to prioritise the barriers.

He said they would be more capable of thinking strategically than individual independent councillors who, “tend to be parochial in outlook”.

Mr Sankey said: “It was very frustrating that the group of current councillors didn’t see the imperative of maintaining the only fixed link that we have in Orkney at present.

“Fixed links in the outer isles, and even tunnels as a concept in Orkney, have been discussed.

“But I was resolute in my view that first we should properly maintain the only fixed link that we have.

“The barriers will be a century old shortly.

“They are crumbling before our eyes owing to their new-found status as a major economic artery into Orkney since Pentland Ferries commenced operations.

‘Churchill Barriers are crumbling before our eyes’

“They weren’t built to handle this payload, and not to maintain and upgrade them is sheer folly.

“If ever there was a ‘stitch in time’ argument, this is it. I’ve seen too many accidents and near misses on these barriers over the years. There will be a fatality on these barriers unless we act.”

Eric Page is attempting to step into Mr Sankey’s shoes as councillor for the East Mainland, South Ronaldsay, and Burray.

He will stand as a candidate in the ward at this May’s election.

Mr Page said: “Steve has hit the nail on the head. I’ll be pursuing council policy if elected, which is to implement immediate safety improvements to barrier 2 with its infamous ‘wave wall’, and to seek new sources of capital funding.

“The voters of Burray and South Ronaldsay can rest assured that this will remain a high priority of mine.

Not to maintain these barriers, which are economic lifelines into Orkney, is quite simply irresponsible.”