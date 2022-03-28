Band of Brothers walking West Highland Way in memory of brother who died from cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Band of Brothers walking West Highland Way in memory of brother who died from cancer

By Lauren Taylor
March 28, 2022, 12:47 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 12:48 pm
Steve Dron, Garry Fraser and Ian Crighton will be taking on the 96 mile walk.
Steve Dron, Garry Fraser and Ian Crighton will be taking on the 96 mile walk.

A group of men in their 60s will be taking on the West Highland Way in memory of their friend and brother who died from cancer.

Stuart Fraser died last September at the age of 67 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Now his brother Garry alongside 14 friends – whose ages add up to 1,000 – will be taking on the famous walking challenge in his memory.

Garry Stuart, 65, has already completed the West Highland Way twice. Picture by Gareth Jennings.

Mr Fraser, 65, said: “There are people coming from Canada, Switzerland and Singapore to do this hike. They’re all Stuart’s closest friends.

“So, it’s all the Dundee guys getting back together to do the charity walk for Stuart.

“The charity was very good with Stuart when he wasn’t very well, he got great support from Prostate Cancer UK.”

The group has called themselves Stu’s Band of Brothers, as they are all brothers to Stuart either “through blood, or through friendship” Mr Fraser explained.

They set a target of £30,000, and have so far raised almost £10,500 for the charity on their JustGiving Page.

Walk has become ‘more significant’ for brother

The group had been planning to do the walk in 2020 when they were unable to get together due to Covid restrictions.

However, Stuart, who was from Dundee, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in February that year and it became clear to the group he would not be able to participate.

Stuart died a month before his 68th birthday after battling prostate cancer. Supplied by Garry Fraser.

Due to Covid, he couldn’t have chemotherapy treatment because it would have affected his immune system.

For his brother, the walk has become “even more important” to the group.

He said: “Even before he died we had planned the walk but it’s definitely taken more significance and we’re even more anxious to raise funds for the charity.

“We’re doing it in memory of him, which is the main thing.”

Mr Fraser has completed the 94-mile walk twice before and knows it will be a “big challenge”.

He said the team members are all training in their own ways but believes they will all be ready to go for it by May.

The West Highland Way stretches from Milngavie to Fort William and the group plan on taking six days to complete it.

Mr Fraser said they are all looking forward to a “good week in the hills” and to be raising money for a good cause.

“We’re all here for one cause, and that’s for Stuart,” he explained. “He’s probably up there looking down on us saying ‘yeah, well done guys’ with a big thumbs up.”

