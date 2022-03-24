Police and ambulance called to sudden death of 48-year-old woman in the Western Isles By Stuart Findlay March 24, 2022, 6:23 pm Police were called to the Claddach Valley area of North Uist on Monday. Picture by Google Streetview [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 48-year-old woman has died suddenly in the Western Isles. Emergency services were called to the Claddach Valley area of North Uist around 7pm on Monday. A police spokesman said: “Officers were made aware of the sudden death of a 48-year-old woman. “Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and assisted at the scene. “Inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Mother pays tribute after ‘beautiful’ 18-year-old son stabbed to death Woman charged in connection with man’s death Man charged in connection with death of 45-year-old woman Life changing improvements mean 84-year-old woman can stay at home