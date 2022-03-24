Police and ambulance called to sudden death of 48-year-old woman in the Western Isles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 48-year-old woman has died suddenly in the Western Isles.

Emergency services were called to the Claddach Valley area of North Uist around 7pm on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were made aware of the sudden death of a 48-year-old woman.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and assisted at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”