Lord Will Smith of Glencoe? Plots of Highland land to be given away in Oscars goody bag

By Michelle Henderson
March 24, 2022, 7:59 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 8:42 pm
The plots of land are being given away free to nominees at the 2022 Oscars.
Rural land in the Scottish Highlands is being given away to A-list celebrities in a “goody bag” at the 2022 Oscars.

Rich and famous Oscar nominees are reportedly set to walk away with their very own plot in Glencoe during the upcoming 94th Academy Awards.

The land will come complete with the coveted title of Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe.

The plots are being given away free as part of their “Everyone Wins” goodie bag, which reportedly contains freebies for wealth celebrities valued at £76,000.

American luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report has reported family-run business Highland Titles are providing gifts.

However, its not known at this time how big the plots being given away area.

Officials from Highland Tiles say the venture contributes to the establishment of nature reserves in the region and aid efforts in “conserving Scotland’s wilderness.”

The world’s biggest celebrities will come together this weekend for the 94th Academy Awards.

Celebrities including Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Penelope Cruz are among the star-strudded line-up.

Conserving Scotland’s Wilderness

Highland Titles are currently selling areas of the land online as part of their efforts to create reserved in the region.

The land is priced at £150 for every 100sqft.

Plots are available at both Kilnaish Estate and Glencoe Wood, The Highland Titles first Nature Reserve in the region.

The reserve, located near Duror, was created from the land the firm purchased in 2007.

It has now gone onto become a four-star tourist attraction with thousands of visitors each year.

Gifts being sold range from a 1sqft of land at Glencoe Wood worth £30 to a 100sqft plot worth £150.

The best selling gift to-date is the firms 10sqft plot in Kilnaish worth £75.

Couples are also being offered the chance to own their own slice of the Highlands, through purchasing two 1sqft plots at Glencoe Wood.

