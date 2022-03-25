Vile vandalism at Culloden gives the wrong impression to Outlander tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Vile vandalism at Culloden gives the wrong impression to Outlander tourists

By Louise Glen
March 25, 2022, 10:02 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 5:07 pm
Highland Councillor Duncan Macpherson with the graffiti struck Culloden Viaduct. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Councillor Duncan Macpherson with the graffiti struck Culloden Viaduct. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Vandals have targeted a Highland beauty spot, prompting fears tourists could be put off the area.

Nazi signs, foul language, immature drawings as well as football team and derogatory terms about women and religion have been scrawled over much of the base posts of Culloden Viaduct.

One councillor has now raised his concerns with the police and Highland Council amid fears it will put people off visiting one of the most “iconic” areas in Scotland.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, whose Inverness South ward takes in the viaduct, says the thousands of Outlander fans, and people visiting the nearby Culloden Battlefield site will be shocked at what they see.

Graffiti has been written on most of the plinths of the Culloden Viaduct. Picture by Sandy McCook

‘Reprehensible behaviour by a few thoughtless individuals’

Mr Macpherson said: “I was horrified when I saw the vile and offensive graffiti at this iconic railway viaduct.

“It is reprehensible behaviour by a few thoughtless individuals.

“It tarnishes the appearance of the magnificent Clava Railway Viaduct, also called Nairn Viaduct and Culloden Viaduct, as it spans the Culloden Moor crossing the River Nairn.

“It is a popular beauty spot and visitor attraction for coaches and minibuses bringing tourists to the area, who love to photograph and share their photos of the impressive red sandstone structure.

“The most recent graffiti was highlighted to me by a tour company owner, who was disappointed at how it portrays this wonderful landmark to visitors to the Highlands.

“What will all those people visiting the area, including the historians, the clansfolk and the Outlander tourists think?”

Leanach Cottage at Culloden Battlefield. Picture by Duncan Macpherson.

‘Let’s get it removed before the tourist season’

Mr Macpherson has also contacted Network Rail and Highland Council to make them aware of the “deplorable” behaviour in the hope it can be removed before tourist season gets fully under way at Easter.

He said: “Vandalism and graffiti only serve to lower the tone of our beautiful area for locals and visitors, who all enjoy and appreciate our unique historic landmarks and iconic structures.”

The incident comes hot on the heels of a smashed window pane on Leanach Cottage.

Mr Macpherson added “I will be calling for increased police patrols in the area and would urge anyone with information about this graffiti to please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on the confidential freephone number 0800 555 111.”

Network Rail said that vandalism and trespass on the railway is illegal and dangerous, saying criminals face a £1,000 fine from courts. 

Many of the arches are covered in graffiti. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Advice from Network Rail reads: “When people trespass on the railway and vandalise our property, we need to repair any damage and make sure the railway is safe before allowing trains to run again.

“This causes delays for passengers. Vandalism includes graffiti, litter, fly-tipping, overhead powerline and cable theft, and damage to fences, signs and tracks.”

Network Rail said it partnered with British Transport Police to encourage people to report incidents of trespassing and vandalism. If you see someone trespassing on the railway, call 0800 40 50 40 or 999, or text 61016.

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

