Pupils to reignite climate protests in Inverness and Ullapool today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pupils to reignite climate protests in Inverness and Ullapool today

By Louise Glen
March 25, 2022, 7:57 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 11:32 am
Pupils will take to the streets in the Highlands today.
Pupils will take to the streets in the Highlands today.

Pupils from Inverness and Ullapool will go on strike today as they join a global call for more to be done to protect the world’s climate and environment.

The strikes are taking place across Scotland in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dumfries, Falkirk, Inverness, Stirling and Ullapool.

It is understood pupils from schools, colleges and universities will take part in the strikes.

The protests will be among more than 700 taking place across the world as part of the Fridays for Future movement.

The protests became a global phenomenon when Greta Thunberg refused to go to school in August 2019.

Last climate strike was in November

Climate protest signs. Ullapool. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

The last time young people took part in the climate strikes in Scotland was in November 2022, when thousands took to the streets of Glasgow.

They demanded that world leaders gathered  for COP26 do more to stop climate change.

Climate activists in Ullapool will be the first out this morning, as they protest from 8.30am.

At 11am in Inverness, activists will march in the city centre. Pupils in Dumfries, Falkirk, and Edinburgh will be holding their protests at the same time.

Glasgow will see a rally in George Square at noon, Stirling will see protestors in Port Street from 2pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]