Pupils to reignite climate protests in Inverness and Ullapool today

Pupils from Inverness and Ullapool will go on strike today as they join a global call for more to be done to protect the world’s climate and environment.

The strikes are taking place across Scotland in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dumfries, Falkirk, Inverness, Stirling and Ullapool.

It is understood pupils from schools, colleges and universities will take part in the strikes.

The protests will be among more than 700 taking place across the world as part of the Fridays for Future movement.

The protests became a global phenomenon when Greta Thunberg refused to go to school in August 2019.

Last climate strike was in November

The last time young people took part in the climate strikes in Scotland was in November 2022, when thousands took to the streets of Glasgow.

They demanded that world leaders gathered for COP26 do more to stop climate change.

Climate activists in Ullapool will be the first out this morning, as they protest from 8.30am.

At 11am in Inverness, activists will march in the city centre. Pupils in Dumfries, Falkirk, and Edinburgh will be holding their protests at the same time.

Glasgow will see a rally in George Square at noon, Stirling will see protestors in Port Street from 2pm.