Pupils at Highland schools asked to work at home today

By Louise Glen
March 25, 2022, 9:07 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 11:32 am
Covid school absences
Schools are closed today.

Pupils in two Highland schools have been asked to work at home today, due to high Covid numbers among staff members.

This comes as pupils in the Orkney islands and in Moray are continuing to work from home.

Yesterday, The Press and Journal reported that parents campaign group UFT Scotland wanted “piecemeal” Covid cancellations to be brought to an end.

The group are campaigning for more money for teaching staff in order that supply teachers can be found to keep classrooms open.

More than 1000 children and pupils are affected across Moray, the Highlands and islands by the closures.

Where are the school closures today?

Highland Council

  • Cannich Bridge Primary and nursery: 
  • Nairn Academy, Nairn:  School is partially closed – open to S4-S6 pupils. Covid-19 related.

Moray Council

  • Logie Primary School, Dunphail near Forres: Due to significant and ongoing covid-related staff absence staff are unable to safely open the school building. Staff will therefore move to remote learning with immediate effect and until at least the end of the week. More updates to follow on social media channels.

Orkney Islands Council

