Highland community given green light for purchase of estate land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland community given green light for purchase of estate land

By Louise Glen
March 25, 2022, 10:26 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 12:07 pm
Knock Park. Lochaline. Supplied by Morvern Games and Gala.
Knock Park. Lochaline. Supplied by Morvern Games and Gala.

A group on the Morvern peninsula has been given a grant to buy a historic piece of land for community use.

Morvern Games and Gala Week (MGGW) has been given money from the Scottish Land Fund towards the purchase and development of the 47-acre Knock Park.

The community say this is a unique opportunity to take ownership of the land for community use now and for generations to come.

The group has received £137,452 in the latest round of grants.

The land is currently owned by the Ardtornish Estate – but it has been used by the local community for its annual games and gala week for generations, as well as other shinty, football and rugby games.

Plans for the land includes establishing a permanent sports facility with games fields, a community woodland, a motorhome and camp site, storage and workshop facilities and a new sports and recreation clubhouse.

Morvern Highland Games. Lochaline. Picture by Louise Glen.

‘Absolutely delighted’

Megan Whyte, secretary of the Morvern Games and Gala Week, said: “The committee are absolutely delighted with the offer from the Scottish Land Fund to purchase Knock Park and surroundings.

“Our small committee of volunteers have worked hard to achieve this result.

“Community ownership of Knock Park allows us to create a recreational area in the heart of Lochaline for everyone to enjoy.

Morvern Games and Gala Week has always had community interest at heart, and we are passionate about making the suggestions we have received from the community a reality’.”

Miss Whyte added: “We are inviting everyone, from home or away, to become a member of our newly formed Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) to continue to support us throughout this exciting period and beyond.

“Membership is free. Please contact us on knockpark@outlook.com for a membership form.”

‘It has been a huge pleasure’

Philip Coghill, development manager with Highlands and Islands Enterprise said: “MGGW have put in a huge amount of work to get the project to this stage, and it’s been a pleasure along with my now retired colleague John MacDonald to support the group in developing their plans to take this land into community ownership with money from the Scottish Land Fund.

“The project has huge potential and I look forward to seeing their plans come to fruition.”

This grant is amongst 14, totalling £1,269,683, that have been awarded to groups across Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]