Home News Highlands & Islands

National Whisky Festival to make its debut in Inverness this summer

By Vanessa Walker
March 25, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 9:00 pm
The National Whisky Festival of Scotland is to make its grand debut in Inverness this summer.

The event will launch at the new location following sell-out success from its post-pandemic comeback last year.

To be hosted at Eden Court, the new venue will be the place for a dram in the sunshine.

With definitive whisky-tasting, cocktails shaken up by world-renowned mixologists, experimental brewery collaborations, food vendors and, of course, in-depth whisky masterclasses, there is something for everyone.

This year’s Inverness launch of the National Whisky Festival will showcase dozens of fantastic exhibitors spanning the length and breadth of the industry spectrum, with hundreds of incredible whiskies and guest spirits to try – as well as fringe events at partner venues throughout the city.

National Whisky Festival in full swing at Aberdeen’s Music Hall last year.

Gareth Croll, festival co-ordinator, said: “Inverness is ideally situated for the National Whisky Festival of Scotland, sitting right between the exceptional Speyside and Highland whisky regions.

“Rich with cultural history, the city and surrounding area is completely awash with incredible food, drinks, music and people and after such a difficult couple of years we wanted to go all out on something big in this part of the country.”

Explore Scotland’s booming whisky industry

With plenty to explore, the Inverness festival will feature a specially curated bill of incredible live music from celebrated Scottish musicians.

Festival exhibitors will be on-hand to inform, press and guide curious beginners and hardcore enthusiasts.

Since launching in 2015 in collaboration with Glasgow’s Celtic Connections Festival, the festival has hosted events all over Scotland including in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Paisley.

Mr Croll continued: “We welcome everyone to come together and join us in experiencing the length and breadth of the booming whisky industry – smack bang in the middle of the Scottish Highlands in summertime.”

Tickets for The National Whisky Festival of Scotland are £37.50 go on sale Monday, March 28 at 10am.

