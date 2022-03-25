Ross Kemp ‘cheated death’ while diving on Scapa Flow wrecks for new TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ross Kemp ‘cheated death’ while diving on Scapa Flow wrecks for new TV show

By Stuart MacDonald
March 25, 2022, 6:43 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 6:43 pm
Ross Kemp in a diving outfit.
Ross Kemp while filming Shipwreck Treasure Hunter.

Ross Kemp cheated death while exploring Second World War shipwrecks in Orkney’s waters for a new TV documentary.

The presenter got into difficulties during a diving expedition to the Tabarka which lies at the bottom of Scapa Flow.

He was forced to cling on to the steamship to avoid being swept away when the tide suddenly changed as he and a TV crew were filming.

Treacherous dive on Scapa Flow

Dramatic footage shows the former Eastenders star becoming disorientated and swearing as he battles the strong current.

The 57-year-old was eventually led to safety by Emily Turton, an expert diver from Orkney who accompanied him for the show.

Kemp spent two months doing scuba diving training for Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter which airs on the Sky History channel next month.

Describing his near miss in a voiceover for the show, Kemp says: “Before the wreck gives up its secrets, there’s a sudden change in the water.

Ross Kemp with diver Emily Turton on a boat.
Ross Kemp with diver Emily Turton.

“I’m 16 metres beneath the waves inside the wreck of the Tabarka. I’m fighting against the current now.

“The current is so strong I need to grab the wreck to stop myself being dragged away.

“The current is picking up, pushing me towards jagged edges. It’s dragging me.

“The quickest way out is to turn and ride the current back from the way we came. When we break back into open water, I’m relieved.

“It was amazing the strength of the current when it turned. I felt a bit like a champagne cork for a minute.”

Kemp had a personal reason for undertaking the adventure as members of his family served at sea, with some being shipwrecked and not surviving to tell their tales.

His great grandfather Pop was in the Merchant Marines during the First World War and survived being shipwrecked three times.

In preparation for the series, Kemp took an advanced HSE scuba diving course to prepare for the unpredictable elements of our vast seas and said the experience on Orkney had not put him off diving.

The first episode of the four-part series will be broadcast on Sky History on April 18.

