Road convoys and overnight closures: Plan ahead for disruption on A831 in Highlands and A95 in Moray

Motorists are being braced for disruption on the roads next week as work commences on two busy routes in Moray and the Highlands.

Evening road closures will be imposed on the A831 Beauly to Drumnadrochit road from Tuesday as upgrades are made to the village’s drinking water network.

Bear Scotland bosses say works in Drumnadrochit are already ahead of schedule with the installation of the full length of upgraded water mains expected to be complete by next week.

Meanwhile, in the north-east, temporary traffic measures will be imposed on the A95 Craigellachie road near Keith from Monday as a ten-day period of resurfacing works get underway.

The £380,000 project, which will be completed in phases, will see improvements to the road surface between Mulben to Calternach.

Improving Drumnadrochit’s drinking water

The A831 will be closed, close to its junction with the A82, between 7pm and 11pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The closure will allow the connection of branch mains and service pipes that cross the junction.

The upgrades are being carried out by Scottish Water to ensure it can continue to serve both new and existing customers for years to come.

A diversion will be signposted via the Culnakirk road, with arrangements in place to ensure that safe access can be provided for emergency vehicles if required.

Project manager Brian James is urging drivers to plan their journey in advance to help minimise disruption.

He said: “This work is necessary to allow the safe connection of existing sections of the village’s water network to the upgraded water main, which is nearing completion.”

Following the completion of the works, work on-site will pause for two weeks to minimise disruption to the village during the Easter holiday period.

Resurfacing works in Keith

Bear Scotland officials confirmed resurfacing works along the A95 Aviemore to Banff road will address defects in the road surface..

The project will take place over two phases with the first to get underway on Monday through until Friday.

The second phase of works are expected to continue from Monday, April 11 for a period of five days.

The works will take place between the hours of 8am and 5:30pm each day.

During the works, a 10mph convoy system will be imposed before being removed and replaced with traffic lights overnight.

All traffic measures will be removed during the two phases of works.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This surfacing project near Keith has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A95 for motorists.”