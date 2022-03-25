Road convoys and overnight closures: Plan ahead for disruption on A831 in Highlands and A95 in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Road convoys and overnight closures: Plan ahead for disruption on A831 in Highlands and A95 in Moray

By Michelle Henderson
March 25, 2022, 7:56 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 10:09 pm
Motorists are being braced for disruption on the roads next week as work commences on two busy routes in Moray and the Highlands.

Evening road closures will be imposed on the A831 Beauly to Drumnadrochit road from Tuesday as upgrades are made to the village’s drinking water network.

Bear Scotland bosses say works in Drumnadrochit are already ahead of schedule with the installation of the full length of upgraded water mains expected to be complete by next week.

Meanwhile, in the north-east, temporary traffic measures will be imposed on the A95 Craigellachie road near Keith from Monday as a ten-day period of resurfacing works get underway.

The £380,000 project, which will be completed in phases, will see improvements to the road surface between Mulben to Calternach.

Improving Drumnadrochit’s drinking water

Evening road closures will be imposed on the A831 in Drumnadrochit from Tuesday as upgrades are made to the village’s drinking water network.

The A831 will be closed, close to its junction with the A82, between 7pm and 11pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The closure will allow the connection of branch mains and service pipes that cross the junction.

The upgrades are being carried out by Scottish Water to ensure it can continue to serve both new and existing customers for years to come.

A diversion will be signposted via the Culnakirk road, with arrangements in place to ensure that safe access can be provided for emergency vehicles if required.

Project manager Brian James is urging drivers to plan their journey in advance to help minimise disruption.

He said: “This work is necessary to allow the safe connection of existing sections of the village’s water network to the upgraded water main, which is nearing completion.”

Following the completion of the works, work on-site will pause for two weeks to minimise disruption to the village during the Easter holiday period.

Resurfacing works in Keith

A £380,000 programme of resurfacing works will be carried out on the A95 near Keith over a period of ten days.

Bear Scotland officials confirmed resurfacing works along the A95 Aviemore to Banff road will address defects in the road surface..

The project will take place over two phases with the first to get underway on Monday through until Friday.

The second phase of works are expected to continue from Monday, April 11 for a period of five days.

The works will take place between the hours of 8am and 5:30pm each day.

During the works, a 10mph convoy system will be imposed before being removed and replaced with traffic lights overnight.

All traffic measures will be removed during the two phases of works.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This surfacing project near Keith has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A95 for motorists.”

