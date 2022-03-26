Priest ‘deported’ after eight months in prison for Highland school abuse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A priest who was jailed last year for the sexual abuse of two former pupils at a fee-paying Highland school four decades ago has been deported to Australia, according to reports.

Former monk Denis Alexander, 85, was sentenced to four years and five months in prison last July, for preying on the children while teaching history at Fort Augustus Abbey school in the 1970s.

The two boys were aged between 12 and 14 at the time.

At his sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh, a judge told him: “You have brought lasting shame on the Order of which you were a member.”

The Daily Mail has now reported Mr Alexander is being deported back to Australia, where he had been living before being brought to Scotland to face the charges.

The newspaper said the delay in his deportation was a result of the country’s Covid rules.

Efforts to bring Mr Alexander to justice were renewed in 2013, following a BBC documentary titled Sins of Our Fathers.

The Crown Office requested his extradition in August 2016, and after initially fighting the process Mr Alexander was returned to the UK in January 2020.

During the sentencing last summer, Lord Burns told the Australian citizen that he would be subject to deportation.