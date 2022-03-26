Priest ‘deported’ after eight months in prison for Highland school abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Priest ‘deported’ after eight months in prison for Highland school abuse

By Craig Munro
March 26, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: March 26, 2022, 12:15 pm
Denis Alexander is confronted in Sydney during the BBC documentary The Sins of Our Fathers
Denis Alexander is confronted in Sydney during the BBC documentary The Sins of Our Fathers

A priest who was jailed last year for the sexual abuse of two former pupils at a fee-paying Highland school four decades ago has been deported to Australia, according to reports.

Former monk Denis Alexander, 85, was sentenced to four years and five months in prison last July, for preying on the children while teaching history at Fort Augustus Abbey school in the 1970s.

The two boys were aged between 12 and 14 at the time.

At his sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh, a judge told him: “You have brought lasting shame on the Order of which you were a member.”

The Daily Mail has now reported Mr Alexander is being deported back to Australia, where he had been living before being brought to Scotland to face the charges.

The newspaper said the delay in his deportation was a result of the country’s Covid rules.

Denis Alexander

Efforts to bring Mr Alexander to justice were renewed in 2013, following a BBC documentary titled Sins of Our Fathers.

The Crown Office requested his extradition in August 2016, and after initially fighting the process Mr Alexander was returned to the UK in January 2020.

During the sentencing last summer, Lord Burns told the Australian citizen that he would be subject to deportation.

