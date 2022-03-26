Man, 57, taken to hospital following ‘serious’ assault in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man, 57, taken to hospital following ‘serious’ assault in Oban

By Ellie Milne
March 26, 2022, 2:56 pm Updated: March 26, 2022, 3:28 pm
police scotland officer
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on the High Street in Oban

A 57-year-old man was treated in hospital following a “serious” assault in Oban on Friday night.

The incident took place on the High Street at around 9pm.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, including those who may have dash-cam footage, to come forward.

They are looking to trace a man aged around 30 who they believe exited a white vehicle at the time of the assault.

Detective Constable Nicola Neeson, from the Clydebank Criminal Investigation Department, said: “We are asking anyone who was in the High Street area around the time of the incident to contact police.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3612 of March 25.

