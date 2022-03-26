Man, 57, taken to hospital following ‘serious’ assault in Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 57-year-old man was treated in hospital following a “serious” assault in Oban on Friday night.

The incident took place on the High Street at around 9pm.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, including those who may have dash-cam footage, to come forward.

They are looking to trace a man aged around 30 who they believe exited a white vehicle at the time of the assault.

Detective Constable Nicola Neeson, from the Clydebank Criminal Investigation Department, said: “We are asking anyone who was in the High Street area around the time of the incident to contact police.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3612 of March 25.