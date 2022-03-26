Fire teams tackle 250 metre-wide blaze on Lewis hillside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fire teams tackle 250 metre-wide blaze on Lewis hillside

By Craig Munro
March 26, 2022, 2:47 pm Updated: March 26, 2022, 5:08 pm
Three appliances were called to the scene just after midday.
Fire teams on Lewis have been tackling a hillside blaze with a front 250 metres wide in the centre of the island.

Three appliances were sent out to the scene, near Achmore, just after midday, and two coastguard teams later joined to provide mutual aid.

At around 2.30pm, the fire service said beaters were being used to suppress the flames.

There is not currently any threat to life or property on Lewis, with a spokeswoman describing the fire as being “quite far up” on a hill.

She said: “Three fire crews were called out at around 12.03pm, with two appliances attending from Stornoway and one from Shawbost.”

Crews left the scene just before 4pm.

On Friday, the fire service issued a wildfire warning, saying the risks of such incidents was high following a period of warm, dry weather.

Those in rural areas were urged to take particular caution to stop the fires breaking out.

SFRS Group Commander, Niall MacLennan said: “With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.”

