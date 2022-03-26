Fire teams tackle 250 metre-wide blaze on Lewis hillside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire teams on Lewis have been tackling a hillside blaze with a front 250 metres wide in the centre of the island.

Three appliances were sent out to the scene, near Achmore, just after midday, and two coastguard teams later joined to provide mutual aid.

At around 2.30pm, the fire service said beaters were being used to suppress the flames.

There is not currently any threat to life or property on Lewis, with a spokeswoman describing the fire as being “quite far up” on a hill.

She said: “Three fire crews were called out at around 12.03pm, with two appliances attending from Stornoway and one from Shawbost.”

Crews left the scene just before 4pm.

On Friday, the fire service issued a wildfire warning, saying the risks of such incidents was high following a period of warm, dry weather.

Those in rural areas were urged to take particular caution to stop the fires breaking out.

SFRS Group Commander, Niall MacLennan said: “With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.”