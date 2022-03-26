Couple killed in Sanday crash named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A married couple who died in a crash on the island of Sanday yesterday have been named by police.

John Drever, 39, and Vikki Drever, 34, died following a one-vehicle crash on the B9068, near Coo Road, in Burness.

They were both from Sanday.

The incident is believed to have happened between 9pm on Thursday and the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were made aware of the crash at around 8.40am yesterday and are continuing to carry out inquiries to establish what happened.

Mr Drever, who was driving the car, and his wife were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Angus Macleod, from Highlands and Islands Road Policing, said: “My thoughts are with the families and friends of Mr and Mrs Drever at this difficult time, and they have asked for their privacy to be respected following their loss.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call local officers via 101, quoting reference 0634 of Friday, March 25.”