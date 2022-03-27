Fire on Anthrax Island: Dramatic pictures shared on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fire on Anthrax Island: Dramatic pictures shared on social media

By Lauren Taylor
March 27, 2022, 11:23 am Updated: March 27, 2022, 4:09 pm
Gruinard Island was "engulfed" in flames on Saturday evening. Picture by Nessie Gearing.
Gruinard Island was "engulfed" in flames on Saturday evening. Picture by Nessie Gearing.

An infamous island off the west coast of Scotland used for testing bio-weapons in the 1940s was “engulfed in flames” on Saturday evening.

Dramatic images emerged across social media showing flames rising up from Gruinard Island and plumes of smoke billowing across the skies.

The fire service confirmed it had no involvement with the blaze at the island, also known as Anthrax Island.

The service had earlier released a wildfire warning following a number of blazes in recent days.

It is not known what time the fire started, however, according to reports on social media locals could see smoke from the island around 7pm.

Pictures of the “inferno” started circulating later in the evening and it could be seen from the mainland, which is less than a mile away.

The flames were so tall residents on the Isle of Lewis were reporting seeing the blaze.

The uninhabited island between Ullapool and Gairloch was contaminated by deadly anthrax spores during the Second World War.

It became known as Death Island after government scientists used the site to try to create an “anthrax bomb”.

The island remains uninhabited following its decontamination 35 year ago.

Asked if the effects of the fire poses any dangers to those living nearby, an MOD spokeswoman said: “Gruinard Island was decontaminated and deemed safe in 1987.

“As part of the sale of the island in 1990, the MOD agreed to undertake further work, if necessary, within 150 years of its sale.”

