Pedestrian dies in second serious road crash on Skye in three days

By Craig Munro
March 27, 2022, 2:30 pm
The A851 at Kilbeg. Picture from Google Maps
A 33-year-old pedestrian has died after a collision involving a Honda Jazz on the A851 Kilbeg road on Skye.

The man died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 10.10pm on Saturday.

His next of kin have been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place.

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward.

Police Sergeant Ewan Calder of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who believes they may have useful information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 4161 of March 26.

Second crash within three days

The incident is the second serious crash to happen on Skye in three days.

On Thursday afternoon, a man was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A87 Sligachan to Portree road.

The road between remained closed to traffic in both directions for nearly six hours – with drivers forced to take a 39-mile diversion to reach either of the towns.

