Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash on B9009 near Glenlivet By Lauren Taylor March 27, 2022, 3:08 pm Updated: March 27, 2022, 3:38 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A motorcyclist was flown to hospital after he was involved in an accident on the Tomintoul to Dufftown road this weekend. Officers were made aware of the one-vehicle crash near Shenvel Farm around 1pm on Saturday. Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was called shortly after and Helimed 79 was deployed from Aberdeen to the scene. The injured motorcyclist was then airlifted to the major trauma centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware of a one vehicle crash on the B9009 near Shenvel Farm, around 1pm on Saturday March 26. “A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary via Helimed.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Seven-year-old girl taken to hospital following crash on A90 near Cortes junction A90 reopened following two-vehicle crash near Cortes junction Man, 24, arrested after allegedly failing to stop following two-car crash near Kirkhill Forest on A96 Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash near Aberdeen school