Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash on B9009 near Glenlivet

By Lauren Taylor
March 27, 2022, 3:08 pm Updated: March 27, 2022, 3:38 pm
A motorcyclist was flown to hospital after he was involved in an accident on the Tomintoul to Dufftown road this weekend.

Officers were made aware of the one-vehicle crash near Shenvel Farm around 1pm on Saturday.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was called shortly after and Helimed 79 was deployed from Aberdeen to the scene.

The injured motorcyclist was then airlifted to the major trauma centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware of a one vehicle crash on the B9009 near Shenvel Farm, around 1pm on Saturday March 26.

“A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary via Helimed.”

