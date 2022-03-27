Five appliances sent to tackle 2km-wide wildfire in centre of Lewis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five fire crews have been sent to tackle a hillside blaze in the centre of Lewis, which is burning on two fronts – each a kilometre wide.

The A858, known locally as the Pentland Road, has been closed by police between Stornoway and Achmore as appliances arrive to fight the enormous wildfire, and people have been advised to avoid the area.

Four fire engines from Stornoway, Shawbost, Great Bernera and South Lochs were sent to the scene after a call was received around 1.40pm.

A fifth from Stornoway joined them at around 5.30pm.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the blaze was a continuation of the smaller one that occurred on an Achmore hillside yesterday, which crews left at around 4pm.

He said: “We received a call about a fire on a hillside at Achmore at 1.42pm.

“Four appliances were sent to the scene, and remain in attendance. A fifth was sent later in the afternoon.”

Coastguard teams from Stornoway are providing aid.

Warning issued

On Friday, the fire service issued a wildfire warning, saying the risks of such incidents was high following a period of warm, dry weather.

Those in rural areas were urged to take particular caution to stop the fires breaking out.

SFRS Group Commander, Niall MacLennan said: “With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.”